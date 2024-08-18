    Samson Mow Debunks Bitcoin FUD: 'Not Likely Bitcoin Can Go That Low'

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Samson Mow smashes fears, uncertainties and doubts regarding Bitcoin price
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 13:43
    Samson Mow Debunks Bitcoin FUD: 'Not Likely Bitcoin Can Go That Low'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As always in the crypto market, fear and greed rule the minds of its participants. Thus, in the course of various discussions on the future of Bitcoin (BTC), a theory has emerged that suggests that the asset may fall hard in the short term as the markets face a “black swan.”

    According to the theory, since Bitcoin is a highly liquid asset, it will initially sell off sharply as investors liquidate their positions to cover losses on other leveraged bets. This will be a tough time for bulls and holders of long leveraged positions, but it will also lead to a large V-shaped recovery that will push the cryptocurrency to new all-time highs.

    In response to this theory, Samson Mow, a well-known proponent of the major cryptocurrency, offered a different perspective. Thus, the well-known crypto pioneer noted that past trends show that Bitcoin is resilient even during severe market downturns.

    He pointed out that during the last major market crash, Bitcoin showed a strong recovery as soon as the U.S. markets reopened. This gives reason to believe that it is unlikely to fall below $50,000 during another potential market crash, says Mow.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As a reminder, the latest round of crypto market crash occurred at the end of the first week of August, when in one single day the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 15% and reached $49,000 — lows not seen since the beginning of the year. The crash was caused by recession fears as many market participants began to liquidate their positions in crypto as the most risky asset.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

