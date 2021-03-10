ENG
Twitter Suspends Accounts of PlanB, CryptoDog, and Other Crypto Influencers

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 06:21
Alex Dovbnya
Twitter has suspended the accounts of some top crypto influencers
Twitter Suspends Accounts of PlanB, CryptoDog, and Other Crypto Influencers
Socia media platform Twitter has suspended the accounts of PlanB (@100trillionusd), the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin's stock-to-flow model, Twitter trading expert "the Crypto Dog" (@thecryptodog), and Bitcoin on-chain analyst Willy Woo.    

Image by @100trillionUSD

So far, it is not clear why these accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers got purged. Twitter only claims that they've violated its rules.   

Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.

Last February, Twitter suspended the account of Morgan Creek Digital co-founder and Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pomliano. However, it was then restored within hours. 

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is known as an ardent prominent of the largest cryptocurrency who's currently auctioning his very first tweet as a non-fungible token.    

