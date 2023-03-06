Twitter Chaos: Dogecoin Enthusiast Musk's Social Media Platform Faces Major Outage

Mon, 03/06/2023 - 17:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Social media giant Twitter, which is owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk, is currently grappling with technical difficulties, as users complain that images and links are not loading
Twitter, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, is reportedly facing technical difficulties, with images and links not loading for users.

According to a recent tweet by Dave Lee of the Financial Times, Twitter’s API error message suggests that the company's API shutdown may have caused the problem. Lee further adds that the issue could be quickly fixed by restoring full API use.

CNBC contributor Alex Kantrowitz also took to Twitter to report the situation, stating that "clicking links out of Twitter is broken too. This thing is just falling apart at the seams."

TV, comics, and film writer John Rogers expressed excitement at the possibility of Twitter "catching fire," while Shiina noted that the issue had rendered Twitter completely inaccessible.

Journalist Anita Bennett was left confused by the sudden breakdown, tweeting, "What is going on with Twitter? Images don't load and links are broken."

In response to the widespread outage, Twitter released a statement, acknowledging that "some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now."

The controversial social media company attributed the issue to an internal change that had unintended consequences and said that they were working to fix it.

"Technically Twitter has become decentralized from the World Wide Web," tech enthusiast Jane Manchun Wong joked

