TrueUSD (TUSD) Stablecoin is Now Audited by Armanino Firm in Real Time

Heavy-hitting accounting team Armanino now sits behind auditing of True USD stablecoin by Trust Token Inc.

Armanino, one of the top European accounting and digital consulting firms, starts auditing True USD (TUSD) stablecoin in real time.

True USD (TUSD) pushes barriers of security and transparency in stablecoins with Armanino partnership

As per the joint official announcement shared by the TrueUSD (TUSD) team and Armanino audit and advisory majors, stablecoin TUSD is now audited in real time by Armanino.

It is the only stablecoin that has implemented such security standards: a renowned auditor attests to the stability of its smart contracts on-chain 24/7.

Largely, these measures should protect TUSD holders from losing the peg between its price and TUSD rates. Also, it tracks the reserve assets that the TUSD product is backed by.

True USD (TUSD) is a pioneering stablecoin product in terms of technology and adoption. For instance, it is the first USD-pegged stablecoin to launch natively on high-performance blockchain TRON (TRX).

As covered by U.Today previously, its release on TRON in July 2021 made headlines.

TUSD becomes latest stablecoin to surpass $1 billion valuation

Also, it is the first native U.S. stablecoin ever on Avalanche. TUSD was the pioneering regulated asset in this segment.

As its adoption gained steam, its cross-chain infrastructure was deployed to BNB Chain, Fantom, Polygon and Cronos.

Recently, TUSD surpassed $1.37 billion in circulating supply. As per statistics shared by #1 asset tracker CoinMarketCap, it is the fourth largest centralized stablecoin, the sixth largest stablecoin in the segment and is among eight stablecoins listed on the top 100 assets by market capitalization.

Armanino provides its clients with a wide range of services in the spheres of consulting, management, accounting and beyond. It released a number of software novelties designed to automate processes in finance and corporate relations.