U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

TronWallet Rolls Out 3.2 Version with Ethereum (ETH) Swaps, Multiple Accounts, and Other Features

News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 16:58
Vladislav Sopov
TronWallet, peer-to-peer crypto exchange ecosystem designed for Tron (TRX) operations announced its 3.2 release with upgraded functionality and interface. What's new?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

Multiple accounts, USD-pegged remittances, seamless Ethereum (ETH) cross-chain swap experience are included in a new release, TronWallet v3.2.

Ethereum comes into play

TronWallet, decentralized cross-chain instrument for nun-custodial token swaps, previously operated only Tron (TRX) and Bitcoin (BTC) blockchains. With the new release, Ethereum (ETH) is also added to this toolkit. Thus, seamless interaction with the most popular dApp hosting and DeFi platform is now enabled for TronWallet users.

Image by Tronwallet

Also, users can send 'USD-value' remittances choosing the amount of U.S. Dollars and the token it should be sent with. Finally, seamless user experience is improved by an adjustable network fee for both Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) blockchains.

TronWallet has just reached a significant milestone by surpassing 190,000 downloads worldwide, with an average of 12k daily active users (DAU) and 50k monthly active users (MAU)

Seamless swaps 

With the new 3.2 release, Ethereum (ETH) swap pairs have also been introduced in TronWallet's built-in swap tool. The swap pairs available for Ethereum (ETH) are coupled with TRON (TRX), Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). In total, there are six pairs: ETH/TRX and TRX/ETH; ETH/BTC and BTC/ETH; ETH/USDT and USDT/ETH.

Image by TronWallet

Related
TronWallet Releases New Version with Some Exciting Features

Also, a simplified feature for creating new wallets and restoring old accounts has been introduced. Now, multiple accounts can be created in one click.

Image by TronWallet

Furthermore, some bugs have been fixed and numerous minor improvements have been added.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
John Bollinger Says Bitcoin and Litecoin Look 'Interesting' as BTC Price Hits $7,000
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Stop Dollar from Destroying World Economy: 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author
XRP Liquidity Index Prepares to Hit New All-Time Highs in Three ODL Corridors