TronWallet Releases New Version with Some Exciting Features

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 15:08
    Alex Dovbnya

    TronWallet introduces the app's latest version that now allows swapping Bitcoin (BTC) for Tether (USDT)

TronWallet, a peer-to-peer crypto wallet that allows storing Tron (TRX), Bitcoin (BTC), and other cryptocurrencies, has released its latest 3.1.5 version for Android and iOS that includes some new features.

Particularly, the app's developers introduced support for the much-requested BTC/USDT trading pairs. TronWallet's users will finally be able to swap Bitcoin for Tether's Tron-based stablecoin (and vice versa). 

Must Read
Exclusive Interview with TronWallet’s CEO: Big Upgrade, Crypto’s Future, & Justin Sun - READ MORE

With the release of the new version, TronWallet also 'significantly' lowered the exchange rate for small-sized swaps. Moreover, there is a new VIP program that helps to save more than 25 percent on trading fees by holding the wallet's native TWX tokens. 

As reported by U.Today, TronWallet allowed swapping Bitcoin for Tron in the 3.1.0 version that was released on Jan. 20.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 18:31
    Alex Dovbnya

    Microtask platform StormX makes it cryptocurrency cashback feature available for mobile users

Cover image via u.today
Seattle-based startup StormX, which lets its uses earn satoshis via micro-tasking, recently announced the addition of a new cryptocurrency cashback feature called StormShop to its StormPay app on Android and iOS.  

Must Read
Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by Thousands of Physical Shops in South Korea - READ MORE

One can now receive up to 40 percent of their purchases in Bitcoin (BTC) or four other supported cryptocurrencies, which include the company's native STORM token. Crypto is deposited after the expiration of the item's return period.    

StormPay already supports thousands of online stores, including such retail titans as Samsung and Microsoft.  

"We are now able to reward shoppers with some of the most secure and popularly adopted cryptocurrencies in the world when they shop online at their favorite retail stores," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Slashed to $6K. Is This Best Black Friday Sale? - READ MORE

The StormShop feature was initially launched back in November 2019 as a Google Chrome extension. By integrating it into its mobile app, StormX made a significant step towards enhancing the e-commerce experience of its customers.   

That said, StormX will have to face tough competition in the crowded Bitcoin rebate market niche. As reported by U.Today, Lolli, the cryptocurrency firm that allows online shoppers to get BTC rewards, recently appeared on CNBC's list of the top 100 VC-backed startups. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

