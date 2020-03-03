TronWallet Releases New Version with Some Exciting Features

TronWallet introduces the app's latest version that now allows swapping Bitcoin (BTC) for Tether (USDT)

TronWallet, a peer-to-peer crypto wallet that allows storing Tron (TRX), Bitcoin (BTC), and other cryptocurrencies, has released its latest 3.1.5 version for Android and iOS that includes some new features.

Particularly, the app's developers introduced support for the much-requested BTC/USDT trading pairs. TronWallet's users will finally be able to swap Bitcoin for Tether's Tron-based stablecoin (and vice versa).

With the release of the new version, TronWallet also 'significantly' lowered the exchange rate for small-sized swaps. Moreover, there is a new VIP program that helps to save more than 25 percent on trading fees by holding the wallet's native TWX tokens.

As reported by U.Today, TronWallet allowed swapping Bitcoin for Tron in the 3.1.0 version that was released on Jan. 20.