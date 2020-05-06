TronWallet Adds LINK and BAT Support, Implements dApp Browser Landscape Mode

TronWallet, the peer-to-peer all-in-one ecosystem for Tron (TRX) tokens and dApps releases v3.4.1 update. Both crypto exchange performance and dApps browsing are upgraded

TronWallet, the secure peer-to-peer crypto wallet with a built-in exchange function designed for the Tron (TRX) ecosystem, proudly presents its new release.

Chainlink (LINK) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) welcome on TronWallet

First of all, with this release, the storage and exchange toolkit of the TronWallet has been extended with Chainlink (LINK) and Basic Attention Token (BAT). Both are very popular high-tech altcoins so the trading performance of TronWallet will be upgraded significantly.

Image by Tronwallet

LINK is a token of the Chainlink decentralized oracle service while Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a native asset that powers the Brave blockchain-based decentralized browser.

With the new release, both storage and trading of these popular Ethereum-based assets are available. As previously reported by U.Today, the TronWallet team recently added support for Ethereum (ETH) swaps. As such, its cross-chain environment is expanding.

The UI of the TronWallet platform has also been upgraded. Now push-notifications and magic links have been redirected to the swap screen. The votes screen can also receive push-notifications.

New dApp browsing experience

Besides the new tokens added for cross-chain swaps, TronWallet has announced major optimization of the dApp browser performance. Landscape mode has been implemented for decentralized application browsing. So, the process of exploring the magic dApp world will be much more comfortable.

The TWX fee validation process on the swap screen has also been improved. The browser will work faster with cache options enabled for icons. History and Favorite screens were added to make the browsing process seamless and intuitive.