Tron (TRX) Staking Now Supported by Binance.US

Wed, 10/26/2022 - 19:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tron (TRX) has joined Audius (AUDIO), Cosmos (ATOM), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and other cryptocurrencies that are available for staking on Binance.US
Tron (TRX) Staking Now Supported by Binance.US
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance.US, a subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has announced that it now supports staking for the Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency. 

Its users will be able to earn up to 6.1% annual percentage yield (APY) at launch. 

As reported by U.Today, the San Francisco-based subsidiary also added staking for the Cardano (ADA) token in early September. 

Binance.US launched high-yield staking earlier this year in an attempt to compete with other major players. 

From the get-go, the exchange added Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and some other cryptocurrencies. 

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26
Binance, the main exchange, added support for Tron staking all the way back in September 2019. 

At press time, TRX remains the 15th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The token is currently valued at an impressive $5.83 billion.       

Staking can be used as a way of increasing one’s cryptocurrency holdings by deposing tokens to an exchange and earning rewards. However, it should be noted that stakers face such risks as slashing and malicious attacks. Binance claims that it takes all slashing risks for users. The exchange also claims that it has taken steps to reduce wallet attacks and scams. Binance.US takes a commission for facilitating staking services. 

Apart from the aforementioned cryptocurrencies, Binance.US also lets its users stake such tokens as Audius (AUDIO), Cosmos (ATOM), Polygon (MATIC),  The Graph (GRT), and other cryptocurrencies.    

#TRON News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold for $735,000
10/26/2022 - 19:57
This CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold for $735,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BitMEX Suddenly Suspends Trading. Here’s What Happened
10/26/2022 - 15:51
BitMEX Suddenly Suspends Trading. Here’s What Happened
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Pumps 20% and Outperforms SHIB
10/26/2022 - 15:43
Shiba Inu's BONE Pumps 20% and Outperforms SHIB
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev