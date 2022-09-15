Astar Network's ASTR Now Available on Binance.US

Thu, 09/15/2022 - 07:56
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Major Polkadot-centric protocol sees its core native token listed by US-regulated arm of Binance (BNB)
XCM-centric smart contracts platform Astar Network (ASTR) becomes seamlessly available to the U.S. cryptocurrency community as the American branch of Binance (BNB) activates ASTR trading.

Astar Network's ASTR listed by Binance.US, trading kicks off

According to the official statement shared by the team of Astar Network (ASTR) on its main blog and social media channels, ASTR token is finally listed by Binance.US Tier 1 crypto exchange.

ASTR deposits were opened for all Binance.US customers on Sept. 13, 2022 (8:00 a.m. EDT) while trading on major pairs went live on Sept.14.

Since the first hours of its release, Astar Network's ASTR is available in pairs with fiat currencies and stablecoins, including U.S. Dollar (USD) and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT).

Astar Network Founder and CEO Sota Watanabe stressed the importance of the American market for the progress and adoption of his product and its main token, ASTR:

We are very excited to officially enter the American market through Binance US. Since closing our last funding round, led by US investors like Polychain and Coinbase, entering the US market has been a top priority. Astar already has a strong presence in Asia, especially Japan, and now we have an opportunity to follow suit in the US with our localized team.

ASTR popularity in Japan is on fire

Astar Network's ASTR is the first-ever cryptocurrency from the Polkadot/Kusama ecosystem to be listed on Binance.US. Due to strict U.S. regulation, every asset on this exchange undergoes thorough research in accordance with the Digital Asset Risk Assessment Framework.

Astar Network (ASTR) recently made headlines with its integration with Moonbeam (GLMR), Polkadot's pioneering smart contracts platform.

Also, the Astar Network team is excited by its progress in Asia. According to a recent survey by Japan Blockchain Association, ASTR is more popular than Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and even Ethereum (ETH).

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

