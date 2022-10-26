Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 13.15% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has formed the support level at $1,480.90 with a false breakout. Meanwhile, the resistance was formed at the $1,557 mark. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to $1,500.

If bulls can hold the price above this level until the end of the day, the growth might continue.

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has kept the rise after the breakout of the resistance at $1,407. There are high chances to see the further upward move as the main altcoin has accumulated enough energy in the wide channel for more than one month for a midterm bull run. If the rise continues, one can expect a test of the $1,789 level by mid-November.

A similar situation is on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), as the price of ETH blasted after the breakout of the BTC 0.017175 mark. The nearest area at which bulls might face bears' pressure is the BTC 0.077 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,519 at press time.