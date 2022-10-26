Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26

Denys Serhiichuk
Has Ethereum (ETH) entered midterm bull run yet?
Bulls are back in the game as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 13.15% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has formed the support level at $1,480.90 with a false breakout. Meanwhile, the resistance was formed at the $1,557 mark. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to $1,500.

If bulls can hold the price above this level until the end of the day, the growth might continue.

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has kept the rise after the breakout of the resistance at $1,407. There are high chances to see the further upward move as the main altcoin has accumulated enough energy in the wide channel for more than one month for a midterm bull run. If the rise continues, one can expect a test of the $1,789 level by mid-November.

A similar situation is on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), as the price of ETH blasted after the breakout of the BTC 0.017175 mark. The nearest area at which bulls might face bears' pressure is the BTC 0.077 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,519 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

