Travel Giant Amadeus Expands Mastercard Partnership

Amadeus, one of the world-leading travel technology companies, expands its partnership with Mastercard

Amadeus is a top 10 travel technology company that addresses many problems of the travel industry with high-end technology solutions. Today, March 11, its team announced that it is expanding its long-term partnership with Mastercard payment mogul.

Bringing virtual cards to travel ecosystem

According to an official announcement shared by company, it expands its partnership with Mastercard for five additional years. Within the partnership's framework, the two giants will improve the experience of digital payments in the travel segment.

Image via Twitter

Namely, customers will be able to authorize and receive payments via Amadeus' B2B Wallet with virtual technology powered by Mastercard Wholesale Program.

The Amadeus team stresses that the new solution is purpose-made: it was specially designed for the travel industry to ease the process of interaction between clients, vendors and travel agents.

Bart Tompkins, managing director of the payments department at Amadeus, stresses that the new solution opens a wide range of opportunities to all travelers:

We're pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Mastercard. Our commitment is to ensure our customers can access a wide range of virtual card payment methods from the Amadeus B2B Wallet.

How Amadeus B2B wallet advances payments in travel

He also added that a virtual card, as a concept, improves the visibility of payments, mitigates significant risks and improves back-office efficiency.

Kevin White, Mastercard's director of travel and enterprise partnerships, underlined the role of his firm in the virtual cards global ecosystem:

Mastercard has long pioneered virtual card innovation and remains committed to helping the travel industry benefit from greater payment protection and enhanced transaction visibility through the Mastercard Wholesale Program. We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Amadeus, a collaboration committed to leveraging expertise and innovations from both organizations to support recovery and growth for the travel sector.

Amadeus B2B Wallet is an integral business solution that provides all actors in the travel market with the opportunity to send or receive payments in their respective regulations.