    Transak Now Powering Opera's MiniPay on Celo, Enhances Stablecoin Availability

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Transak, leading provider of crypto-to-fiat on- and off-ramps, announces its integration with Celo-based Opera's MiniPay wallet
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 16:08
    Transak Now Powering Opera's MiniPay on Celo, Enhances Stablecoin Availability
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Transak, a leading provider of crypto-to-fiat transfers and conversion infrastructure, has shared the details of its recent integration with MiniPay, Opera's dollar stablecoin wallet.

    Transak fiat infrastructure live in Opera’s MiniPay app

    Transak, a global fiat-to-crypto payments infrastructure vendor, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Opera’s MiniPay, a popular end-user USD stablecoin wallet built on the Celo blockchain.

    As the partnership kicks off, Transak enables operations with Celo Dollar (cUSD), Tether USD (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), mainstream USD-pegged stablecoins. Also, it powers on- and off-ramping for cryptocurrency users in 50+ countries and territories across the globe.

    As part of this collaboration, on- and off-ramping with zero fees will be available for crypto owners for a limited time, allowing them to engage with stablecoins without the usual barriers of fees and further driving adoption by making cross-border payments more affordable.

    The intention behind the introductory zero-fee campaign is to encourage more people to experience stablecoins’ characteristic near-instant cross-border payments and settlements.

    Carlo de Luca Gabrielli, Global Director of Sales at Transak, highlights that the new partnership unlocks amazing opportunities for personalities and firms interested in working with crypto:

    We believe financial tools should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. By joining forces with MiniPay, we’re not only making digital finance affordable but also promoting inclusiveness for communities that need it the most.

    MiniPay offers near-instant, low-cost transfers of stablecoins with fees as low as $0.001 per transaction, thanks to the efficiency of the Celo blockchain.

    MiniPay surpasses five million activated crypto wallets

    With Transak’s product integrated, users can top up their MiniPay wallet by purchasing stablecoins directly with local currencies using various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

    In addition, users are able withdraw funds by converting stablecoins into local currencies and transferring them directly to their cards and bank accounts.

    Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera, welcomes the partnership and invites all users of his ecosystem to try fiat-to-crypto operations:

    We’re thrilled to collaborate with Transak to offer MiniPay users a wider range of local payment options as we expand our stablecoin wallet to more countries worldwide. By eliminating fees, we’re breaking down financial barriers, making cross-border transactions and remittances more accessible and affordable, and driving the adoption of stablecoins even further.

    Since its launch in September 2023, MiniPay has surpassed five million activated wallets, reflecting strong adoption and demand for low-cost, borderless transactions. The ultralight wallet has also achieved remarkable success in emerging markets.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

