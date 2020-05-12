Traders Flock to XRP When Bitcoin and Ethereum Become Too Congested: Research

News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 19:13
Alex Dovbnya
Traders use XRP for interexchange rebalancing to escape exorbitant fees on congested Bitcoin and Ethereum networks
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

According to a study conducted by Ripple’s development arm Xpring, traders tend to shift to XRP when market volatility reaches a tipping point.  

Xrping’s researcher Shae Wang claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest blockchain networks, become way too congested for conveniently conducting exchange balance transfers.

Related
Ripple Explains Why XRP Is More Sustainable Than BTC and ETH in Celebration of Earth Day

Faster and cheaper

On March 12, Ethereum witnessed a 51 percent drop, which is its worst price crash to date. Due to this turmoil, average transaction confirmation time spiked to 44 minutes. 

Ether users had to shell out significantly higher fees to get their transactions included in the block much faster.

Hence, Wang states that there is a clear link between rapidly growing gas fees and XRP cross-exchange transactions:

For example, on May 12, 2020, Ethereum transaction fees rose over 400%. That same day, XRP cross-exchange transactions rose 226%.
image by blog.xpring.io

XRP has a much lower median cost per transaction when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum in tumultuous market conditions.

Related
Professor Reveals Main Advantages of XRP Compared to Bitcoin (BTC)

2017 vibes

Xpring’s head of developer relations commented that XRP behaved similarly in 2017. This resulted in the creation of the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, which was formerly known as xRapid. 

The product made it debut in October 2018 to much fanfare, which sparked a major XRP price rally.        
Back in February, Ripple inked a partnership with European transfer company Azimo that now relies on ODL for transferring money to the Philipines.   

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy