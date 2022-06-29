Tom Lee's Fundstrat Warns of Big Bitcoin Sell-Off

News
Wed, 06/29/2022 - 14:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tom Lee's Fundstrat has shared warning for Bitcoin dip buyers, claiming that another sell-off is likely
Tom Lee's Fundstrat Warns of Big Bitcoin Sell-Off
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tom Lee's Fundstrat Global Advisors told CNBC that it is expecting another major Bitcoin sell-off to take place in the near future.
 
The New York-based independent research boutique believes that this will be the final "washout" before more buying opportunities emerge.

Fundstrat believes that the largest cryptocurrency could briefly drop below its June low.

The Bitcoin price plunged to as low as $17,592 on June 18, which marked the cryptocurrency's lowest price point since December 2020. While this marked at least a short-term bottom, bulls only managed to pull off a modest recovery.

Related
Warren Buffet-backed Nubank Finally Launches Bitcoin Operations for 54 Million Customers
 Earlier today, the top cryptocurrency once again slipped below the pivotal $20,000 level.

As reported by U.Today, FS Investments Chief Market Strategist Troy Gayesk recently predicted that risk assets such as Bitcoin might head much lower if the head gets serious about shrinking the balance sheet.

Lee, a well-known permabull, has a history of terribly wrong price predictions. In December, he insisted that Bitcoin could still hit $200,000 in a CNBC interview despite missing his 2021 target.

In April, Lee opined that Bitcoin was not "speculative" enough.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Tom Lee
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BabyDoge Down 10% Amid Decision to Burn 50 Quadrillion Tokens
06/29/2022 - 16:01
BabyDoge Down 10% Amid Decision to Burn 50 Quadrillion Tokens
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 52% of Dogecoin Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Recent Price Drop
06/29/2022 - 15:51
52% of Dogecoin Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Recent Price Drop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto
06/29/2022 - 15:41
Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya