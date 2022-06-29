Tom Lee's Fundstrat Warns of Big Bitcoin Sell-Off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Tom Lee's Fundstrat Global Advisors told CNBC that it is expecting another major Bitcoin sell-off to take place in the near future.



The New York-based independent research boutique believes that this will be the final "washout" before more buying opportunities emerge.



Fundstrat believes that the largest cryptocurrency could briefly drop below its June low.



The Bitcoin price plunged to as low as $17,592 on June 18, which marked the cryptocurrency's lowest price point since December 2020. While this marked at least a short-term bottom, bulls only managed to pull off a modest recovery.