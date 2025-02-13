Token Free RWA Platform Karpous On Polygon, Opens Doors For The Underserved Markets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bringing in a change that the Real World Asset (RWA) market needs, Karpous now operates on the Polygon Layer-2 solution, tapping into the nearly $3 billion network. The ingenious token-free approach helps the platform users overcome financial and regulatory barriers, but retain the security and efficiency of the disruptive decentralized technology.

Users generate passive income and court investors

At Karpous the public can sign up and view all RWA on offer. They can own top-of-the-line cars, beach houses, and even charging stations for EVs. Each option comes with financial performance forecasting so users make an informed decision.

As a marketplace for some of the top-performing assets, Karpous also lets users woo investors for their premium holdings. Users can be wealth managers and partake in different options simultaneously.

As Karpous grows and more people join, the marketplace will expand and further offer options. The platform stands in the foreground for the underserved markets, where people can increase their income generation outside the economic and geographical boundaries.

The Polygon factor

Karpous has collaborated with the top Ethereum Layer-2 network, Polygon. With one of the most secure networks that offer little to no transaction fees, the latest smart contracts, and a TPS that ranges in the thousands, Polygon is the preferred chain for many.

With Polygon, Karpous taps into the almost $3 billion liquidity of the network. At the same time, this aligns with the mission to cater to underserved markets, as Polygon's cheap and fast nature makes it extremely attractive. The one-two combination is completed with Karpous unlocking assets and RWA for Polygon users, giving them opportunities that would seldom be available anytime soon.

This is expressed perfectly by Karpous, Founder and CEO,

“...Polygon is a game-changer for Karpous. With their low-cost blockchain technology, we’re unlocking liquidity in RWAs and making cross-border asset management more accessible than ever.”

RWA demand and market hurdles

The RWA market is huge. While estimates vary from one research to another, the middle point is roughly around the $15 trillion mark by 2030. Given the enormous size predicted, there is a lot of interest around the tokenization of physical assets.

RWA adoption relies on the industry overcoming two major issues: increased adoption of blockchain technology and regulations catching up. But for Karpous, the answer lies not in increasing traction or lobbying, but in pinching the problems from their roots.

Without tokenizing assets, Karpous removes regulatory shortcomings across borders. Paired with a cDeFi user experience that is as easy as navigating a normal website, Karpous opens the gates, bringing investment opportunities to everyone, including underserved markets like Southeast Asia and others.

About Polygon Labs

Polygon Labs is a software development company building and developing a network of aggregated blockchains via the AggLayer, secured by Ethereum. As public infrastructure, the AggLayer will bring together user bases and liquidity for any connected chain, and leverage Ethereum as a settlement layer. Polygon Labs has also contributed to the core development of several widely adopted scaling protocols and tools for launching blockchains, including Polygon PoS, Polygon zkEVM, and Polygon Miden, which is in development as well as Polygon CDK.

About Karpous

Karpous is a blockchain-based RWA service that is uprooting the legacy physical world. It infuses the best of Web3 for security and transparency, but at the same time provides a token-free Web2 interface. The innovative method ensures efficiency and speed, but without sacrificing user experience. The token-free approach also helps overcome regulatory ambiguity, providing an even landscape for anyone to invest in alternate quality income sources.