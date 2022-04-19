Time Raiders Play-to-Earn Ecosystem To Go Live in Beta in April: Details

Time Raiders, a GameFi about the cypherpunk dystopia of 2247, is soon going to release featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and it’s core utility token as drivers for their ecosystem

Time Raiders is ready to unveil its native tokens and NFTs

Created by gaming veterans Utopian Game Labs and Alphabit Fund, Time Raiders promotes itself as one of the greatest “treasure hunt” strategies of the GameFi space.

The longest piece of #TimeRaiders Gameplay available to date: the Extended Walkthrough & Tutorial of the first level 🚀



Join Jason and Helen as they make their way through the first level, featuring bombardments, evil germans, and 5 mins of gameplay! 👀 https://t.co/Y13mj1vaf5 — Time Raiders (@PlayTimeRaiders) April 13, 2022

Time Raiders’ plot introduces 2247 London to gamers. Misfits of this dystopian world can enter a time portal to World War II. In a folk-history London occupied by Nazis, players can compete for loot and fight against each other in PvP battles.

Time Raiders’ tokenomics leverages a dual design: it boasts core native utility asset Xpendium (XPND) and several eccentric collections of non-fungible tokens. For instance, traders can purchase Naked Churchill NFTs, Spitfire NFTs and even super-rare T-Rex Egg NFT drops.

Every NFT supercharges its owner with a unique power, e.g., the opportunity to boost his/her armor, accuracy, energy and so on.

The Time Raiders team is aiming for a first go-live with the beta version of the game at the end of April, as per their statements.

Time Raiders concludes second largest community round on Launchpool

Xpendium (XPND) is utilized for a wide array of in-game utilities. First of all, it is a number one payment method for Time Raiders: players can buy/sell loot for XPND, receive rewards for quests and tournaments, join staking modules and so on.

XPND bags allow players to boost their characters, upgrade weapons, buy ammo, unlock exclusive levels and even create brand-new in-game items.

In mid-March 2022, the team successfully concluded the second phase of its IDO. The first level of the public token sale ended up oversubscribed; it resulted in the second largest rise on Launchpool platform.

By the end of April 2022, the team of Time Raiders is going to unveil an open beta version of its main gaming module.

Then, every four weeks, the engineers of Time Raiders will unlock new rounds, characters and gameplay elements. As such, the entire concept of the multi-player platform will be unleashed for GameFi and play-to-earn fans in Q2-Q3, 2022.