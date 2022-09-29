This Will Be Bullish Macro Signal We Are Waiting for: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 15:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dan Gambardello shares what macro bullish signal market should look out for
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Founder of Crypto Capital Venture Dan Gambardello believes that, now, the bear market bottom for crypto is going to be defined, naming the bullish macro signal for crypto that the community has been waiting for.

This bullish signal is a sense of calm quiet, which will become more and more "audible" as "weak hands" will be exiting crypto. Many other influencers repeat the same thesis from time to time — the more "paper hands" drop out, the better it is for the cryptocurrency market overall. This way, "diamond hands" will be able to pick up what the former dropped.

Judging by the tweet, the bottom of the bear market may last for months.

In early August, popular pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter "Rekt Capital" tweeted that, historically, the bottom of the Bitcoin bear market should arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the run-up to the next Bitcoin halving that is set to take place in April 2024.

XRP, ADA, Meme Coins Become Object of Interest for Author of Bestselling NFT Book, Anndy Lian

He shared data, according to which in 2015 and 2018, Bitcoin bottomed out in 517-547 days before the halving.

