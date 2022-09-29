This Will Be Bullish Macro Signal We Are Waiting for: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder of Crypto Capital Venture Dan Gambardello believes that, now, the bear market bottom for crypto is going to be defined, naming the bullish macro signal for crypto that the community has been waiting for.

This bullish signal is a sense of calm quiet, which will become more and more "audible" as "weak hands" will be exiting crypto. Many other influencers repeat the same thesis from time to time — the more "paper hands" drop out, the better it is for the cryptocurrency market overall. This way, "diamond hands" will be able to pick up what the former dropped.

Judging by the tweet, the bottom of the bear market may last for months.

Now is when we define the bear market bottom for months. During this time, it will become more & more quiet here as people exit #crypto.



That quietness is the bullish macro signal we are waiting for.$BTC $ADA $ETH $XRP $COTI $WMT — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) September 29, 2022

In early August, popular pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter "Rekt Capital" tweeted that, historically, the bottom of the Bitcoin bear market should arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022 in the run-up to the next Bitcoin halving that is set to take place in April 2024.

He shared data, according to which in 2015 and 2018, Bitcoin bottomed out in 517-547 days before the halving.