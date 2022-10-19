This UK Ripple Customer Owned by Visa Chosen by Integrated Finance as Best FX Provider: Details

According to a recently published piece by The Paypers, U.K.-based Ripple customer Currencycloud has been chosen by Integrated Finance. This is a financial infrastructural platform that provides fintech companies with access to financial services and integration workflows. Besides, it offers an integration of FX services to payment platforms, providing banking solutions.

The latter has picked Currencycloud as a foreign exchange (FX) partner. This partnership with Currencycloud will enable Integrated Finance's clients to set up transnational payments and forex functionality on their platforms seamlessly and at a low cost in the future.

Aside from these benefits, customers of Integrated Finance will be able to provide their clients with a simple procedure for integrating financial infrastructure like Know Your Customer and transaction monitoring and will allow these companies to land new customers within weeks — not months — as before.

Aside from running on RippleNet, Currencycloud was purchased by Visa payment card giant in the summer of 2021. It allows business entities to conduct fast and cheap money transfers between countries, using various global currencies.

Since 2012, Currencycloud has processed payments worth more than $100 billion in over 180 countries around the world, collaborating with banks, fintechs and various financial institutions globally.