This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why

Thu, 09/01/2022 - 16:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
This vocal Bitcoiner admits he has no spare cash to buy Bitcoin if it drops to $15,000
This Prominent Bitcoiner Can’t Buy The Dip if BTC Drops to $15,000, Here’s Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Son of a famous Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff – Spencer Schiff – unlike his father, is a Bitcoin believer.

Last year, he tweeted that he had gone all in on Bitcoin from gold favored by his father. The two Schiffs often have heated discussions about BTC on Twitter.

Now, Spencer Schiff has tweeted that should the flagship cryptocurrency go down to $15,000 now, he would be unable to buy any on the dip.

No dollars to buy Bitcoin dip

Investor and Bitcoiner Mike Alfred has taken to his Twitter handle to ask if any of his followers would opt to buy more BTC should the leading crypto plunge further and hit the $15,000 level.

No “big Bitcoiners” responded, except for Peter Schiff’s son, who is protecting BTC in front of his father, gold bug, as if he were one of the OG.

Spencer stated that if it happens about now, he would be able to buy zero Bitcoin as he does not have US dollars to do that. Presumably, because he has invested all his spare cash in BTC already.

He pointed out, though, that he would be able to buy more Bitcoins in a few months from now.

Related
Billionaire Barry Silbert Still Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $100K: "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb

Peter Schiff unwillingly promotes Bitcoin

Notably, Peter Schiff is a well-known fund manager, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and founder of SchiffGold. Despite his anti-Bitcoin stance, he often posts tweets about BTC.

Recently head of Binance, CZ, thanked him for sharing his frequent mentions of Bitcoin to his 809,000 audience on Twitter.

At press-time, the king crypto Bitcoin is trading $19,807 after it fell below $20,000 on August 26. On that day, chairman of the US Fed Reserve, Jerome Powell, delivered a speech where he stated that the Fed would stick to its hawkish strategy for the time being in an attempt to tame the inflation.

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu to Feature in Milan Fashion Week in Collaboration with John Richmond
09/01/2022 - 16:09
Shiba Inu to Feature in Milan Fashion Week in Collaboration with John Richmond
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Billionaire Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Discloses Crypto Investment
09/01/2022 - 15:59
Billionaire Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Discloses Crypto Investment
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Billionaire Barry Silbert Still Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $100K: "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb
09/01/2022 - 15:48
Billionaire Barry Silbert Still Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $100K: "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan