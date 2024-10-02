'This Feels Right to Me': Raoul Pal Approves This Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Former Goldman Sachs top manager and renowned cryptocurrency advocate Raoul Pal has brought an epic new Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction into the spotlight, expressing his agreement with the arguments presented. The analysis that caught Pal's attention uses the Wyckoff Accumulation Method, a trading strategy developed by Richard D. Wyckoff that identifies market cycles and institutional behavior.

Advertisement

It focuses on the accumulation phase, in which institutions buy assets at lower prices in anticipation of potential upward price movements. Key elements include increased volume, bullish price action with higher lows and highs, and tests that confirm minimal selling pressure.

According to this prediction, the price of Bitcoin is currently in Phase D, where demand consistently exceeds supply. The latest episode was Bitcoin reaching the last points of supply (LPS) yesterday, where the price was pulled back after dropping almost 4% over the course of the day.

Advertisement

This feels right to me — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) October 2, 2024

Now, the price is expected to reach at least the top of the trading range during this phase, but according to the price forecast, this top will be broken and the next for Bitcoin is Phase E.

This is when the major cryptocurrency may finally break its all-time high and go into price discovery to $85,000 per BTC and beyond, as can be seen on the attached chart. The expected date for Phase E is early November, when U.S. elections kick off.

For Raoul Pal, this is what "feels right." Whether this will happen is hard to say, as nothing is set in stone in this market.