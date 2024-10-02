Advertisement
    Is Massive Gold Pump Reason for Bitcoin (BTC) Drop?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Gold might still be more favorable for avoiding risks
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 13:21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In light of the current spike in gold prices, there is a debate as to whether Bitcoin is a dependable store of value. The chart illustrates how Bitcoin's price has decreased, while gold has seen a huge pump recently. 

    Many investors doubt Bitcoin's capacity to serve as a hedge against economic unrest, much as gold has been perceived for decades in light of the correlation between gold's strength and Bitcoin's weakness.  

    It is crucial to remember that both institutional and retail traders see Bitcoin as a risk-on asset in its current state. This means that high-risk assets like Bitcoin typically see sell-offs when market uncertainty arises, whether it be from geopolitical, financial or macroeconomic sources. 

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the other hand, as investors look for refuge from the volatility demand for gold, the classic safe-haven asset is rising. Nevertheless, it might be too soon to write off Bitcoin completely as a potential store of value. The underlying characteristics of Bitcoin, such as its decentralized structure and scarcity, make it comparable to gold as a possible hedge.

    Yet its market perception is still evolving, and for now it remains closely tied to the risk-on environment. Large participants appear to be building up their holdings in Bitcoin, perhaps in anticipation of a time when it will be viewed as a more stable asset based on ETF flows and institutional activity surrounding the cryptocurrency. Right now, the perception of their respective markets determines how gold and Bitcoin behave.

    Although Bitcoin is still in its infancy as an asset class, gold has long been recognized as a store of value. Bitcoin is probably going to act like other risky assets until it reaches a more developed market status.

    However, Bitcoin still has the potential to turn into digital gold, especially as more institutional investors become interested in it. The current drop is more reflective of short-term market sentiment rather than a fundamental flaw in Bitcoin's long-term prospects.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

