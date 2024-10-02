Advertisement
AD

    '50 Bitcoin, 440 LTC, 6 Million DOGE': I Sold It All in One Clip, Reveals Dogecoin Creator

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, recently revealed his past crypto holdings, now worth $3.76 million, which he sold for Honda Civic
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 10:47
    '50 Bitcoin, 440 LTC, 6 Million DOGE': I Sold It All in One Clip, Reveals Dogecoin Creator
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Billy Markus, who is known for his contribution to the creation of Dogecoin (DOGE), the most famous meme cryptocurrency, who even adopted the nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has once again touched on the matter of his cryptocurrency holdings. 

    Advertisement

    Answering a question from followers about whether the DOGE co-creator is invested in some new, freshly launched digital assets, Markus revealed that he bought Solana meme coin Moo Deng, but it "went way down after all," and he eventually acknowledged that he is very bad at buying tokens.

    Related
    Unusual 72% Dogecoin (DOGE) New Addresses Spike - What's Going On?
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 15:38
    Unusual 72% Dogecoin (DOGE) New Addresses Spike - What's Going On?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    SHIB Lead Kusama Endorses Key Upcoming Shiba Inu Event, SHIB Holders Excited
    Prominent Trader Brandt Names Pivotal Level That Bitcoin Bulls Have to Reclaim
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Aren't Ready to Give Up, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Dreams of $0.00002 Are Real, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Threshold

    When the discussion touched the performance of the Dogecoin creator with DOGE, though, it became known that Markus actually not only sold his meme coin stash that day but his whole crypto portfolio. 

    Advertisement

    As revealed, 50 Bitcoin (BTC), 440 Litecoin (LTC) and 6 million DOGE left Markus' wallet all in "one clip." Back then, this was enough to buy a Honda Civic, as Markus previously said. At today's prices, however, such a crypto bag would cost an equivalent of $3.76 million.

    Some may not know that the Dogecoin creator sold his cryptocurrency holdings, as he left his job and needed some money to live on. Nevertheless, he did not feel comfortable with what the DOGE community was becoming circa 2015, and this was another reason for the creator to get rid of his creation.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Are Back With Nearly $1 Billion
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 14:03
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Are Back With Nearly $1 Billion
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Despite fumbling what became a multi-million bag, Markus, or Shibetoshi Nakamoto, remains a key figure in the cryptocurrency space, with two million followers on X (formerly Twitter), so his social capital has only increased over time.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 10:24
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 9:01
    From Uptober to 'Rektober': $500,000,000 in Crypto Market Liquidations
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Dominates TOKEN2049 with Lasting Impact and Unmatched Presence
    Shardeum Launches Stage 3 of Incentivized Testnet To Bolster Security and Functionality Ahead of Mainnet
    10 Million MYTH Tokens Airdropped to over 450,000 DOT Holders
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    '50 Bitcoin, 440 LTC, 6 Million DOGE': I Sold It All in One Clip, Reveals Dogecoin Creator
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    From Uptober to 'Rektober': $500,000,000 in Crypto Market Liquidations
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD