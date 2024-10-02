'50 Bitcoin, 440 LTC, 6 Million DOGE': I Sold It All in One Clip, Reveals Dogecoin Creator

Billy Markus, who is known for his contribution to the creation of Dogecoin (DOGE), the most famous meme cryptocurrency, who even adopted the nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has once again touched on the matter of his cryptocurrency holdings.

Answering a question from followers about whether the DOGE co-creator is invested in some new, freshly launched digital assets, Markus revealed that he bought Solana meme coin Moo Deng, but it "went way down after all," and he eventually acknowledged that he is very bad at buying tokens.

When the discussion touched the performance of the Dogecoin creator with DOGE, though, it became known that Markus actually not only sold his meme coin stash that day but his whole crypto portfolio.

As revealed, 50 Bitcoin (BTC), 440 Litecoin (LTC) and 6 million DOGE left Markus' wallet all in "one clip." Back then, this was enough to buy a Honda Civic, as Markus previously said. At today's prices, however, such a crypto bag would cost an equivalent of $3.76 million.

Some may not know that the Dogecoin creator sold his cryptocurrency holdings, as he left his job and needed some money to live on. Nevertheless, he did not feel comfortable with what the DOGE community was becoming circa 2015, and this was another reason for the creator to get rid of his creation.

Despite fumbling what became a multi-million bag, Markus, or Shibetoshi Nakamoto, remains a key figure in the cryptocurrency space, with two million followers on X (formerly Twitter), so his social capital has only increased over time.