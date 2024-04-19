Advertisement
AD

    This Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Will Be Special, BitMEX Research Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitcoin (BTC) meets its fourth halving two-thirds of way through another difficulty adjustment period
    Fri, 19/04/2024 - 15:58
    This Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Will Be Special, BitMEX Research Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    BitMEX Research, an analytics arm of global cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, explains the specifics of the upcoming BTC halving.

    Fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving will be special: BitMEX

    Unlike the first three halvings of Bitcoin (BTC), the upcoming event will be much closer to its difficulty adjustment. Namely, BTC emission halvening will happen two-thirds of the way through a difficulty adjustment period, BitMEX Research announced in a tweet.

    The block reward halves every 210,000 blocks, while the mining difficulty changes every 2,016 blocks, as noticed by researchers.

    As such, every sixth halving will coincide with the adjustment of Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty. For the first time ever, this will happen in 2032.

    The fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving event is expected to happen in 10 hours. Per the latest estimations, it will take place on April 20, 2024, at about 2:34 a.m (UTC).

    Bitwise CEO foresees "impactful" 2024 halving

    The halvings (or halvenings) of the Bitcoin (BTC) network reduce the emission of the largest cryptocurrency by 50% once every four years.

    According to some analysts and Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts, this is intrepreted as a major bullish catalyst for the BTC price as it increases its scarcity.

    Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley stresses that despite the effects of halving plummeting as the BTC network matures, the Hotly anticipated event will be impactful for its tokenomics.

    #Bitcoin halving
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Solana-Based Meme Coins Bonk and Dogwifhat Listed by Major Exchange in UK
    2024/04/19 15:53
    Solana-Based Meme Coins Bonk and Dogwifhat Listed by Major Exchange in UK
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple VP Excited as Japanese Giant Set to Utilize XRP Ledger for NFTs
    2024/04/19 15:53
    Ripple VP Excited as Japanese Giant Set to Utilize XRP Ledger for NFTs
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 19
    2024/04/19 15:53
    XRP Price Prediction for April 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Aptos Labs collaborates with Microsoft, Brevan Howard and SK Telecom to bring global institutional finance on-chain with Aptos Ascend
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    This Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Will Be Special, BitMEX Research Says
    Solana-Based Meme Coins Bonk and Dogwifhat Listed by Major Exchange in UK
    Ripple VP Excited as Japanese Giant Set to Utilize XRP Ledger for NFTs
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD