This AI Crypto Added Over 50% in One Week

One of the most eccentric cryptocurrencies of the Q1, 2023, AI frenzy, IMGNAI, is back to surging. In the last seven days, its price witnessed a whopping 53% upsurge.

IMGNAI by Image Generation AI adds over 50% in one week

IMGNAI, a core native cryptocurrency of Image Generation AI — an art generation protocol powered by artificial intelligence, is among the top gainers in the last week. Over seven days, it added more than 53% and revisited the eight-week peak over $0.02.

Image by CoinMarketCap

The project allows users to generate amazing artworks from text entered into specific bots. By October 2023, the team released bots for the Telegram and Discord messengers.

The bot, dubbed Nai, generates images in a plenty of styles — from photorealism to classic anime — using nothing but simple text commands that can be submitted even by users with no previous AI expertise.

The application generates over 250,000 images daily, per its official website. Also, besides Telegram and Discord bots, the system has a user-friendly web interface.

As covered by U.Today previously, IMGNAI was one of the best performers of the March 2023 AI crypto rally. Inspired by the popularity of AI-generated images of adult models, IMGNAI surged by 90% in almost no time.

AI cryptos smashed through $2.5 billion cap

The project has also opened early bird access to Naifu, an all-in-one virtual companion. Naifu is trained on a broad range of datasets and generates "answers" on various simple and sophisticated prompts.

Together with PAAL by Paal AI and IAI by Inheritance AI, the token IMGNAI is one of three tokens that managed to gain 50% and more in the last seven days. On the 24-hour time frame, NOISEGPT and ARC are also posting double-digit gains.

As a result, the AI segment has performed well in the last 24 hours. Its aggregated market cap increased by 0.2% and exceeded $2.5 billion at a relatively low trading volume across CEXes and DEXes.