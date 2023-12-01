Advertisement
AD

This 530 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Purchase Is Extremely Suspicious

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
What seemed like one-time withdrawal from wallet turned out to be massive funds migration
Fri, 12/01/2023 - 10:52
This 530 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Purchase Is Extremely Suspicious
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In just three days, a single entity has pulled approximately $187 million worth of assets from Binance. This whale's haul included a diverse portfolio: approximately 2,380 BTC ($90.64 million), 172,000 BNB ($39.19 million), 16,300 ETH ($33.61 million), 200,000 SOL ($12.2 million) and a staggering 530 billion SHIB ($4.4 million), among others.

Advertisement

However, this is not just a tale of a high-roller's routine withdrawal. The plot thickens as all three wallets associated with these transactions — spanning the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana networks — were activated simultaneously on June 8 and concurrently executed these significant withdrawals from Binance. The synchronicity of actions across these wallets suggests that they may be controlled by a single entity or a coordinated group, sparking speculation about the actor's identity and intent.

The wallet on the Solana network, which ends with GsjhMiA, holds assets worth around $12 million. The Bitcoin network wallet, which ends with 2NuEcm, boasts $92 million, while the Ethereum network wallet, which begins with 0x865236, reveals a net worth of $87 million.

What is particularly intriguing is the Shiba Inu (SHIB) withdrawal. The $4 million withdrawal by the whale heightens the possibility of an upcoming surge in market volatility, as large players often rebalance their portfolios amid significant asset transfers.

Related
'Send Bitcoin (BTC) to the Moon': Arthur Hayes Awaits December Gifts

In recent weeks, Shiba Inu has not shown any remarkable performance in the market and has mostly traded below its 200-day moving average. This ongoing consolidation suggests that neither SHIB bulls or bears are prepared to take decisive action, opting instead to remain on the sidelines to avoid unnecessary risks.

Regarding our whale, it would be prudent to monitor their movements closely, especially considering the likely event of portfolio rebalancing.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Eyes 67.5% Upswing in December, If ADA Price Follows History
2023/12/01 10:51
Cardano Eyes 67.5% Upswing in December, If ADA Price Follows History
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRPL's Evernode Releases Shocking EVERS Airdrop Statistics
2023/12/01 10:51
XRPL's Evernode Releases Shocking EVERS Airdrop Statistics
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Just Hit New 2023 Peak
2023/12/01 10:51
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Just Hit New 2023 Peak
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

This 530 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Purchase Is Extremely Suspicious
This 530 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Purchase Is Extremely Suspicious
Cardano Eyes 67.5% Upswing in December, If ADA Price Follows History
Cardano Eyes 67.5% Upswing in December, If ADA Price Follows History
XRPL's Evernode Releases Shocking EVERS Airdrop Statistics
XRPL's Evernode Releases Shocking EVERS Airdrop Statistics
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Just Hit New 2023 Peak
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Just Hit New 2023 Peak
It's Not Over for XRP, Price Paints Important Pattern
It's Not Over for XRP, Price Paints Important Pattern
'Send Bitcoin (BTC) to the Moon': Arthur Hayes Awaits December Gifts
'Send Bitcoin (BTC) to the Moon': Arthur Hayes Awaits December Gifts
Shibarium Renaissance Begins, Here Are 3 Key Trends to Watch
Shibarium Renaissance Begins, Here Are 3 Key Trends to Watch
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Clears 5M Transactions After Massive Spike
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Clears 5M Transactions After Massive Spike
XRP Price Momentum Fades Away, As Key Support Invalidated
XRP Price Momentum Fades Away, As Key Support Invalidated
Saylor's $600 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Bet Lauded by Novogratz
Saylor's $600 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Bet Lauded by Novogratz
Show all
Advertisement
AD