'Send Bitcoin (BTC) to the Moon': Arthur Hayes Awaits December Gifts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As December unfolds, Arthur Hayes, the former BitMex CEO, expresses his eagerness for what he playfully terms as "gifts" from an "old white man," referring to the anticipation surrounding Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming speech.

Advertisement

In a spirited message, Hayes emphasized his desire for Powell to make a bold move by slashing interest rates and propelling Bitcoin to new heights.

Hayes' enthusiasm is not without cause. Historically, December has proven to be a bullish month for Bitcoin, particularly when preceded by positive closures in October and November.

Bitcoin price history is on bullish side

According to a recent U.Today review of BTC's price history, eight out of the last thirteen years have seen Bitcoin conclude the fourth quarter in the green zone. This statistical trend adds to the anticipation surrounding the current December, heightening expectations within the cryptocurrency community.

Bitcoin's Quarterly Returns by CryptoRank

The focus of Hayes' optimism lies in his anticipation of a monetary policy shift by Powell. The former BitMex CEO predicts a pivot toward easing monetary policy and lowering interest rates.

In simpler terms, Hayes expects the metaphorical "money printer" to be activated, resulting in cheaper money and an upswing in the value of financial assets, with Bitcoin at the forefront.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits Powell's speech, Arthur Hayes' bold predictions and contagious enthusiasm set the stage for an exciting December. The prospect of Bitcoin ascending to new heights is intricately linked to the potential actions of the Federal Reserve, creating a buzz within the crypto space.

The question on everyone's mind is: will Powell's words and actions indeed send BTC to the moon this December? The crypto world is poised for a thrilling ride.