Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surface on Key Korean Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Upbit, South Korea's crypto giant, sees 84 billion SHIB influx — worth $700,000 — prompting speculation: Sell-off looming or major Shiba Inu move ahead?
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 13:23
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a surprising turn of events, South Korea's leading cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, witnessed an influx of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens today, totaling a staggering 84 billion SHIB, valued at over $700,000. 

The transactions, typically associated with sell-offs, took an unexpected twist, raising intriguing questions about Upbit's motives.

Contrary to the norm, the massive SHIB transfers occurred within the exchange's own deposits, minimizing external influences. The prevailing theory suggests that Upbit might be executing a strategic move to streamline its hot wallets, a process involving the reorganization of digital assets.

Is something brewing for SHIB on Upbit?

The sheer scale of today's movements is noteworthy, constituting more than 25% of the total SHIB volume on Upbit. This raises speculation about the exchange's underlying agenda, prompting questions about whether Korean's major CEX is gearing up for a significant development related to Shiba Inu.

Source: Etherescan

Shiba Inu, currently holding 100th place among all trading pairs on Upbit, boasts a trading volume of just over $2.7 million. The sizable transfers today, coupled with the cryptocurrency's relatively modest standing on the exchange, add an element of mystery to the situation.

As of now, the question looms: is Upbit laying the groundwork for a sell-off, or could these substantial movements be signaling a forthcoming Shiba Inu-related initiative? 

With over $700,000 in play, SHIB enthusiasts should keep an eye on and await the next chapter in this unexpected twist within the SHIB saga on Upbit.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

