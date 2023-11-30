Binance's New Notice Might Concern SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders, Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression, Gigantic BTC Price Rise Expected Soon: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today's top three news stories.

SHIB, ADA, XRP holders should note this announcement from Binance

In a recent X post , Binance crypto exchange shared a notice on its official website. According to the notice, since Paxos halted the minting of new BUSD tokens, Binance will cease support for BUSD products on Dec. 15. Among digital assets whose spot trading pairs will be impacted by this action and delisted are such popular cryptos as SHIB, ADA and XRP. Binance will remove and cease trading the XRP, SHIB and ADA/BUSD trading pairs on specific dates. On Dec. 13 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), the exchange will delist the SHIB/BUSD trading pair, and on Dec. 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC) and 5:00 a.m. (UTC), it will delist the ADA/BUSD and XRP/BUSD trading pairs, respectively. Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their spot trading bots before the stated time in order to prevent any losses.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki warns of global economic depression

X followers of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki have recently received a warning about a looming global economic depression. Kiyosaki based his warning on the crashing of the Cardboard Box Index - an economic metric that suggests that an increase in the production of cardboard boxes indicates an increase in goods manufacturing and vice versa. Shoppers stop shopping, writes the author, and this will cause the Treasury and Fed to "print trillions in fake dollars" to replace them. To protect one's wealth from the economic turmoil, Kiyosaki advises his followers to purchase gold, silver and Bitcoin, highlighting the potential approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs. "Don't be caught sleeping like most Americans. Take action now," concluded the author.

Gigantic Bitcoin price rise expected by Capriole Investments founder soon: Details