Binance's New Notice Might Concern SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders, Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression, Gigantic BTC Price Rise Expected Soon: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today's top three news stories.
SHIB, ADA, XRP holders should note this announcement from Binance
In a recent X post, Binance crypto exchange shared a notice on its official website. According to the notice, since Paxos halted the minting of new BUSD tokens, Binance will cease support for BUSD products on Dec. 15. Among digital assets whose spot trading pairs will be impacted by this action and delisted are such popular cryptos as SHIB, ADA and XRP. Binance will remove and cease trading the XRP, SHIB and ADA/BUSD trading pairs on specific dates. On Dec. 13 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), the exchange will delist the SHIB/BUSD trading pair, and on Dec. 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC) and 5:00 a.m. (UTC), it will delist the ADA/BUSD and XRP/BUSD trading pairs, respectively. Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their spot trading bots before the stated time in order to prevent any losses.
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki warns of global economic depression
X followers of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki have recently received a warning about a looming global economic depression. Kiyosaki based his warning on the crashing of the Cardboard Box Index - an economic metric that suggests that an increase in the production of cardboard boxes indicates an increase in goods manufacturing and vice versa. Shoppers stop shopping, writes the author, and this will cause the Treasury and Fed to "print trillions in fake dollars" to replace them. To protect one's wealth from the economic turmoil, Kiyosaki advises his followers to purchase gold, silver and Bitcoin, highlighting the potential approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs. "Don't be caught sleeping like most Americans. Take action now," concluded the author.
Gigantic Bitcoin price rise expected by Capriole Investments founder soon: Details
Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, recently made an optimistic prediction regarding the Bitcoin price. Edwards believes that next year, the flagship crypto will see a significant increase in its value, explaining his certainty by an upcoming crucial event, Bitcoin halving. To illustrate his theory, Edwards posted a chart showing BTC's price reaction to each of the three previous halvings. Every time, the price went higher than after the previous halving; the price increased to about $900 in 2013, then soared to nearly $20,000 in 2017, and finally reached $69,000 in 2021. "Are you starting to get it?" commented Edwards on the shared chart. Thus, the Capriole Investments founder believes that after BTC miner rewards get cut in half in April next year, Bitcoin will see a remarkable price surge.