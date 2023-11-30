Advertisement
AD

Binance's New Notice Might Concern SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders, Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression, Gigantic BTC Price Rise Expected Soon: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
U.Today's daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 16:40
Binance's New Notice Might Concern SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders, Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression, Gigantic BTC Price Rise Expected Soon: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today's top three news stories.

Advertisement

SHIB, ADA, XRP holders should note this announcement from Binance

In a recent X post, Binance crypto exchange shared a notice on its official website. According to the notice, since Paxos halted the minting of new BUSD tokens, Binance will cease support for BUSD products on Dec. 15. Among digital assets whose spot trading pairs will be impacted by this action and delisted are such popular cryptos as SHIB, ADA and XRP. Binance will remove and cease trading the XRP, SHIB and ADA/BUSD trading pairs on specific dates. On Dec. 13 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), the exchange will delist the SHIB/BUSD trading pair, and on Dec. 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC) and 5:00 a.m. (UTC), it will delist the ADA/BUSD and XRP/BUSD trading pairs, respectively. Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their spot trading bots before the stated time in order to prevent any losses.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Kiyosaki warns of global economic depression

X followers of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki have recently received a warning about a looming global economic depression. Kiyosaki based his warning on the crashing of the Cardboard Box Index - an economic metric that suggests that an increase in the production of cardboard boxes indicates an increase in goods manufacturing and vice versa. Shoppers stop shopping, writes the author, and this will cause the Treasury and Fed to "print trillions in fake dollars" to replace them. To protect one's wealth from the economic turmoil, Kiyosaki advises his followers to purchase gold, silver and Bitcoin, highlighting the potential approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs. "Don't be caught sleeping like most Americans. Take action now," concluded the author.

Gigantic Bitcoin price rise expected by Capriole Investments founder soon: Details

Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, recently made an optimistic prediction regarding the Bitcoin price. Edwards believes that next year, the flagship crypto will see a significant increase in its value, explaining his certainty by an upcoming crucial event, Bitcoin halving. To illustrate his theory, Edwards posted a chart showing BTC's price reaction to each of the three previous halvings. Every time, the price went higher than after the previous halving; the price increased to about $900 in 2013, then soared to nearly $20,000 in 2017, and finally reached $69,000 in 2021. "Are you starting to get it?" commented Edwards on the shared chart. Thus, the Capriole Investments founder believes that after BTC miner rewards get cut in half in April next year, Bitcoin will see a remarkable price surge.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu Alert: Why SHIB Community Needs to Pay Attention Now
2023/11/30 16:47
Shiba Inu Alert: Why SHIB Community Needs to Pay Attention Now
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
2023/11/30 16:47
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
2023/11/30 16:47
Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Binance's New Notice Might Concern SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders, Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression, Gigantic BTC Price Rise Expected Soon: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Binance's New Notice Might Concern SHIB, ADA, XRP Holders, Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Economic Depression, Gigantic BTC Price Rise Expected Soon: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu Alert: Why SHIB Community Needs to Pay Attention Now
Shiba Inu Alert: Why SHIB Community Needs to Pay Attention Now
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Analysis for November 30
Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
Ripple CLO Hints That SEC May Lose If Ripple Case Taken to Supreme Court
Millions of XRP Sold at Loss as Price Dips Near Key Support
Millions of XRP Sold at Loss as Price Dips Near Key Support
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
Cardano Founder Shares Surprises About Bitcoin (BTC) and Satoshi Nakamoto
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
65% of Cardano (ADA) Holders in Losses, What Might Salvage Situation
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
$593 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Announced by MicroStrategy
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
After $50 Million Breach, KyberSwap Faces Hacker's Shocking Demands
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Ethereum (ETH): Time to Take Profit? Whales Cashing Out
Show all
Advertisement
AD