Theta Labs to Bring NFTs to Millions of Poker Fans

News
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 19:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Move over, Ethereum! The World Poker Tour has chosen the Theta network for its NFT marketplace
Theta Labs to Bring NFTs to Millions of Poker Fans
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The World Poker Tour, one of the leading poker brands, has partnered with Theta Labs to launch its collection of non-fungible tokens.  

Like NBA Top Shots, the WPT marketplace will feature a digital collection of some of the most iconic poker moments.  

Late professional poker player Mike Sexton is the face of the very first drop, with Darren Elias and Tony Dunst also being featured in the “legendary” tier. There are also “rare” and “common” packs.     

WPT
Image by @WPT

The WPT NFTs will be auctioned off during the live premiere of new episodes of season 18 for a limited time, according to the press release:    

Each week during the episode, in-show advertisement and promotional segments will direct viewers to the NFT marketplace to queue up, purchase exclusive WPT packs for a limited time and participate in the live auction for a unique legendary poker moment.     

The pricing of new the WPT NFTs remains unclear, but they are unlikely to fetch such crazy sums of money as NBA Tops Shots since poker is not as popular as basketball.

Related
SNL Debuts Hilarious Sketch About NFTs

Blockchains are pivoting to NFTs

While NFTs are typically issued on Ethereum-based platforms, other blockchains are vying to chip away at its dominance.

Enjin and Theta are among the latest projects that are trying to make their presence known in the booming crypto sector.

Zilliqa is also playing catch-up, recently announcing its partnership with boxing champ Terence Crawford.  

#THETA News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image IOTA Releases Pollen Testnet with First Coordicide Modules. Why Is This Important?
News
04/02/2021 - 11:31

IOTA Releases Pollen Testnet with First Coordicide Modules. Why Is This Important?
Vladislav Sopov
article image Shopify CEO Takes Interest in DeFi and Ethereum
News
04/04/2021 - 10:47

Shopify CEO Takes Interest in DeFi and Ethereum
Alex Dovbnya
article image Akon's Stellar-Powered City to Be Built by 2036
News
04/05/2021 - 15:06

Akon's Stellar-Powered City to Be Built by 2036
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds