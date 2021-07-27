New Trend? 9 of the 15 Most Popular Coins on CoinGecko Turned Up as Gaming Coins

News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 09:22
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Gaming coins continue to gain in popularity
New Trend? 9 of the 15 Most Popular Coins on CoinGecko Turned Up as Gaming Coins
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Gaming coins continue to grow in popularity. For example, it turns out that 9 out of 15 of the most popular coins on CoinGecko are gaming coins.

"Gaming Summer"

Popular cryptoblogger Lark Davis, in particular, shared relevant information about this trend. He also added that while last summer was remembered as "DeFi summer," this summer will be remembered as "gaming summer."

You can also look at this trend on a specific chart on the CoinGecko website. As we can see, gaming coins are at the forefront along with others, both in terms of capitalization and volume.

Note that coin creators and processor and video card manufacturers, and even exchange founders, are gradually shifting their attention to this industry of blockchain gaming.

In particular, they are offering their users new ways to get digital coins through gamification.

What is the advantage of blockchain in gaming?

The benefits of blockchain gaming are quite numerous. For users, it is the possibility of easy exchange of in-game assets without intermediaries.

Developers, on the other hand, can get additional income from the sale of game items and tokens, as well as by attracting new users with the help of blockchain. That is why more and more blockchain games are appearing on the market.

A revolution in the gaming industry?

Lark Davis also added that major game studios are already watching what is going on and assured readers that "some serious big games" will be released soon. However, based on recent events, it is only a matter of time.

Related
Polygon Partners with Community Gaming to Facilitate E-Sports Adoption on Blockchain

After all, the expression "crypto-gaming" has been popular in this industry for a long time, and CoinGecko's statistics are just a confirmation of that.

#Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn graduated from Yale University with a focus on linguistics and philosophy. He has worked as a journalist-analyst for Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academically trained singer (baritone) and a composer. Alihuseyn has been involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field, considering blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing society. In this area, he has written several theoretical and analytical pieces.

article image Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
07/27/2021 - 12:20
Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
07/27/2021 - 11:57
Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
07/27/2021 - 10:45
These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan