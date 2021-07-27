New Trend? 9 of the 15 Most Popular Coins on CoinGecko Turned Up as Gaming Coins

Gaming coins continue to grow in popularity. For example, it turns out that 9 out of 15 of the most popular coins on CoinGecko are gaming coins.

9 of the top 15 trending coins on Coingecko right now are gaming coins! Last year we had defi summer, 2021 it is gaming summer! #crypto #nft — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) July 27, 2021

"Gaming Summer"

Popular cryptoblogger Lark Davis, in particular, shared relevant information about this trend. He also added that while last summer was remembered as "DeFi summer," this summer will be remembered as "gaming summer."

You can also look at this trend on a specific chart on the CoinGecko website. As we can see, gaming coins are at the forefront along with others, both in terms of capitalization and volume.

Note that coin creators and processor and video card manufacturers, and even exchange founders, are gradually shifting their attention to this industry of blockchain gaming.

In particular, they are offering their users new ways to get digital coins through gamification.

What is the advantage of blockchain in gaming?

The benefits of blockchain gaming are quite numerous. For users, it is the possibility of easy exchange of in-game assets without intermediaries.

Developers, on the other hand, can get additional income from the sale of game items and tokens, as well as by attracting new users with the help of blockchain. That is why more and more blockchain games are appearing on the market.

Guarantee the big game studios are watching what is happening right now. We will see some seriously big games getting in on #crypto gaming! — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) July 27, 2021

A revolution in the gaming industry?

Lark Davis also added that major game studios are already watching what is going on and assured readers that "some serious big games" will be released soon. However, based on recent events, it is only a matter of time.

After all, the expression "crypto-gaming" has been popular in this industry for a long time, and CoinGecko's statistics are just a confirmation of that.