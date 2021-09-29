Tether Scores Major Legal Win in $1 Trillion Market Manipulation Case

Stablecoin issuer Tether and affiliated cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex have notched a legal win in the major market manipulation case that has been dragging on for two years.



U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla has dismissed half of the claims made against the defendants.



Tether and Bitfinex have indicated that they are not willing to settle with the remaining claims, describing them as "meritless":

We are grateful to Judge Failla for her meticulous opinion, which exposed many deficiencies in the plaintiffs' claims.