Bitfinex Hackers Move Almost $630 Million Worth of Bitcoin

The coins tied to the 2016 Bitfinex hack are on the move for the first time since November 2020

Whale Alert, a website that tracks big cryptocurrency transactions, has reported 63 Bitcoin transfers tied to the infamous Bitfinex hack over the past hour via its Twitter account.

A combined 10,057 BTC (roughly $627 million) has been moved. The size of the transactions ranges from 50 BTC to 1,241.37 BTC.

The very first transfer of 300 BTC was detected by the blockchain sleuth at 17:06:28 UTC.

Interestingly enough, the stolen coins started moving around the same time the shares of cryptocurrency exchange began trading on the Nasdaq exchange. This is the first time that they are being shuffled around since November 2020.

The hackers stole a whopping 120,000 BTC from Bitfinex in August 2016. Last year, it offered a reward of up to $400 million for returning the stolen property.