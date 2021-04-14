Bitfinex Hackers Move Almost $630 Million Worth of Bitcoin

News
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 19:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The coins tied to the 2016 Bitfinex hack are on the move for the first time since November 2020
Bitfinex Hackers Move Almost $630 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Whale Alert, a website that tracks big cryptocurrency transactions, has reported 63 Bitcoin transfers tied to the infamous Bitfinex hack over the past hour via its Twitter account

A combined 10,057 BTC (roughly $627 million) has been moved. The size of the transactions ranges from 50 BTC to 1,241.37 BTC.     

The very first transfer of 300 BTC was detected by the blockchain sleuth at 17:06:28 UTC.

Related
Blow to Bitcoin Haters as Tether and Bitfinex Settle with New York Attorney General

Interestingly enough, the stolen coins started moving around the same time the shares of cryptocurrency exchange began trading on the Nasdaq exchange. This is the first time that they are being shuffled around since November 2020.    

The hackers stole a whopping 120,000 BTC from Bitfinex in August 2016. Last year, it offered a reward of up to $400 million for returning the stolen property. 

#Bitfinex News #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Hack
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Canada's Leading Mortgage Brokerage Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash
News
04/08/2021 - 15:54

Canada's Leading Mortgage Brokerage Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Bitcoin Cash
Alex Dovbnya
article image OGN Trading to Kick Off on Coinbase Pro Today
News
04/09/2021 - 16:00

OGN Trading to Kick Off on Coinbase Pro Today
Yuri Molchan
article image $769.4 Million in Bitcoin Withdrawn from Coinbase by Institutions in 10 Minutes: Glassnode
News
04/12/2021 - 08:05

$769.4 Million in Bitcoin Withdrawn from Coinbase by Institutions in 10 Minutes: Glassnode
Yuri Molchan
thecryptobuds