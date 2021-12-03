Terra (LUNA) Pushes Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Terra (LUNA) has kicked Dogecoin (DOGE) out of the top 10 on CoinMarketCap, the leading cryptocurrency ranking site.

This comes just a day after it had trumped Shiba Inu, another meme coin sensation.



The staking and governance token of the Terra protocol has been a massive outperformer over the past week, soaring by more than 60%.



This Friday, it is up by yet another 5% despite virtually all major coins being in the red. The LUNA token has set a record high of $69.56.



Bitcoin is down 1% today, continuing its streak of lethargic price action.