Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin

News
Tue, 11/23/2021 - 15:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that he would not touch Dogecoin because of its inflationary nature
Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took a swipe at Dogecoin during his recent appearance at the Fintech Abu Dhabi event, according to a Tuesday report by CNBC.

The former Yahoo executive said that the Bitcoin parody, which was launched in 2013 and gained widespread adoption in 2021, is not good for the cryptocurrency market:

I'm actually not convinced, somewhat controversially I guess, that Dogecoin is good for the crypto market.

Garlinghouse went on to mention that he would not hold the meme coin because of its "inflationary dynamics."

Unlike Bitcoin, which will only have 21 million coins in existence, Dogecoin's supply is infinite.

While this makes the joke coin a pretty lousy store of value, proponents of the likes of Mark Cuban are convinced that it is the meme coin's greatest virtue since it makes Dogecoin a successful means of payment. Instead of hoarding their tokens, users will be incentivized to spend them.

Despite being highly critical of Bitcoin's carbon footprint in the past, Garlinghouse admits that the largest cryptocurrency had gained a lot of traction amid inflation concerns.

After hitting $69,000 earlier this month, Bitcoin has retraced as low as $55,000.

Related
BREAKING: Indian Government to Ban Almost All Cryptocurrencies

Ripple to add 250 employees

Garlinghouse has also revealed that Ripple is on track to add 250 employees globally despite its legal troubles in the U.S.

He expects the company's legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve in 2022.

The Ripple boss reiterated that the case is not just about his company:

Clearly, we're seeing good questions asked by the judge. And I think the judge realizes this is not just about Ripple, this will have broader implications.

#Dogecoin News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Parsiq to Implement OpenSea ABI for NFT Tracking
11/23/2021 - 16:09
Parsiq to Implement OpenSea ABI for NFT Tracking
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for November 23
11/23/2021 - 15:57
BTC, ETH, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for November 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
11/23/2021 - 15:44
Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya