Terra (LUNA) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Hitting New All-Time High

LUNA, the native staking token that underpins the Terra blockchain, has managed to log a new all-time high of $64.87 earlier today.



The cryptocurrency is up 14% over the past 24 hours, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.



Because of the most recent price spike, LUNA’s market cap has topped $25 billion.



The Mike Novogratz-supported cryptocurrency is now worth more than Shiba Inu (SHIB). The two tokens are in the 12th and 13th place, respectively, on CoinMarketCap.

Image by coinmarketcap.com