Terra (LUNA) Issues Important Notice to NFT Projects: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
LUNA was up 0.67% in last 24 hours to $0.66 at time of writing
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 16:25
Terra (LUNA) Issues Important Notice to NFT Projects: Details
Terra (LUNA) has issued an important notice regarding non-fungible token (NFT) projects that are built on its network. The notice, which was posted by the official Terra X handle, alerts NFT projects to a new era launching on the Terra network.

As stated in the announcement, interchain NFTs are coming to Cosmos, powered by cross-chain NFT platform Ark Protocol. Terra would likewise stand to benefit from this new era of InterChain NFTs.

This is because Terra NFT-related projects would get a chance to showcase their NFTs across multiple chains; Ark Protocol will be selecting collections per chain for its next phase.

Chris Amani, CEO of Terra, relays this same notice on X, bringing the attention of NFT creators to this important announcement.

Following the implosion of its ecosystem in May 2022, Terra (LUNA), the new Terra blockchain launched after the fall, is committed to rebuilding from the rubble of its once glorious empire.

In 2023, various community proposals and updates were implemented. This trend can be seen at the start of 2024, as a scroll through Terra's X feed reveals new upgrades and developments in the first 10 days of 2024.

Station, a web application built to interact with Terra Core and other supported chains, has gotten a new release: Station v3 Extension, marking the initial phase of the Station v3 rollout.

Station v3 is now available for download in the Chrome Web and Microsoft Edge stores, according to the statement. The v3 dashboard and mobile apps are expected to be released in the following weeks.

Despite these developments, the Terra (LUNA) price remains subdued, continuing the declines that began in early December 2023. LUNA was up 0.67% in the last 24 hours to $0.66 at the time of writing.

#Terra News
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

