Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Terra (LUNA) Advances With Fee Sharing Proposal

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Passage expected to pave way for Terra to embark on multiyear growth phase
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 15:10
Terra (LUNA) Advances With Fee Sharing Proposal
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Terra blockchain has taken an important step forward with its fee-sharing proposal. The official Terra Luna X account has announced that the proposal to add the FeeShare module to Terra is now open for voting. This is consistent with the Community Grant proposal, which passed on Oct. 25.

Proposal 4790, which details ideas to boost the Terra economy by leveraging Terraform Labs' (TFL) resources, was unanimously approved by the community on Oct. 25.

The passage of Proposal 4790 is expected to pave the way for Terra to embark on a multiyear growth phase. Accordingly, the proposal for implementing the FeeShare module on Terra has been published.  

Advertisement

The FeeShare module is intended to reward teams that add value to the network by distributing a portion of the transaction fees generated on-chain.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Issues Critical Update in Wake of Phishing Attempts

Following implementation, 50% of all transaction fees generated by a Terra smart contract will be paid directly to contract owners, with the remaining 50% going to LUNA stakers.

Furthermore, until January 2025, Terraform Labs will calculate fees generated by Terra smart contracts and match 50% of all fees collected in stablecoins.

These will be distributed to the addresses indicated by the contract owners, allowing teams to collect 75% of the fees generated on-chain.

It should, however, be borne in mind that the fee-sharing module remains a proposal that will only pass if it got overwhelming community support.

Terra, the new chain that arose from the old Terra blockchain, now known as Terra Classic, has continued to strive to reclaim its former glory.

In May 2022, Terra UST stablecoin crashed in a bank run, devaluing LUNA to nearly nothing and causing the development of a new chain, resulting in the Terra Classic and Terra (with LUNA token) blockchains.

#Terra News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 3
2023/11/03 15:32
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Shifts to Greed Zone, Suggesting BTC May Be Overheated
2023/11/03 15:17
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Shifts to Greed Zone, Suggesting BTC May Be Overheated
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk's xAI Start-up to Launch Tomorrow: Here's AI Crypto's Price Reaction
2023/11/03 15:17
Elon Musk's xAI Start-up to Launch Tomorrow: Here's AI Crypto's Price Reaction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD