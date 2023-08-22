Terra (LUNA) Issues Critical Update in Wake of Phishing Attempts

Tue, 08/22/2023 - 13:01
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Complete resolution still being worked on
Terra (LUNA) Issues Critical Update in Wake of Phishing Attempts
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Terra (LUNA) has issued a critical announcement to its users following phishing attempts on its website.

In the most recent update, Terra reports that attempts to freeze the Terra (dot) money domains have been successful in stopping user phishing attacks. A complete resolution is still being worked on.

Although the domains have been temporarily frozen, Terra urges all of its users to continue to avoid visiting websites with the Terra (dot) money domain until it releases an official "all-clear" announcement.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Sees Major Upgrade, Here's What's New

Terra guarantees that its team is working around the clock to resolve the issue but notes that some third-party responses have been delayed. Terra also gave an update on Station Wallet, a Terra-powered multichain Web3 wallet, in which multiple changes have been made to protect customers.

Station Wallet advises users to avoid using the Station desktop and mobile apps until their safety is guaranteed. The Web3 platform guarantees that an update will be posted considerably sooner.

Meanwhile, the Station Chrome extension has been upgraded to 7.4.4 to combat phishing attempts and is now safe to use. Other Station browser extensions, such as Firefox and Microsoft Edge, have also been upgraded to the most recent versions and are safe to use. Additionally, the Station web app is now live on a new domain.

Related
Terra (LUNA): Feature That Would Allow Interchain Staking Launches on Testnet

Over the weekend, hackers attempted to defraud customers using phishing attempts on the Terra website. On Aug. 19, Terra issued a caution to users, advising them not to interact with any sites using the Terra Money domain until additional updates are available. The following day, Aug. 20, Terra issued a similar warning.

The most recent troubles to affect Terra occurred more than a year after the Terra ecosystem imploded in May 2022. As Terra's algorithmic stablecoin UST crashed, the event wiped out billions of dollars from the crypto ecosystem, triggering a string of bankruptcies as the contagion spread.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 3rd Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Holder in World: Here's Who's Behind It
08/22/2023 - 12:42
3rd Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Holder in World: Here's Who's Behind It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Binance-backed The Weeknd Global Tour Comes to Australia, New Zealand: Details
08/22/2023 - 12:12
Binance-backed The Weeknd Global Tour Comes to Australia, New Zealand: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Army With His Recent Tweet: 'XRP Fixes This'
08/22/2023 - 11:54
Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Army With His Recent Tweet: 'XRP Fixes This'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan