TamaDoge (TAMA) Launches as an Alternative to Shiba Inu (SHIB), Announces Pre-Sale

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu is one of the most popular coin tokens in the crypto ecosystem. It reached the markets in 2020 and was supposed to be the "Dogecoin killer." Even though it was initially launched as a joke, Shiba Inu became popular crypto among collectors and traders worldwide.

At the same time, new challengers come to memecoin segment in 2022, TamaDoge is the most eccentric of them.

Introducing Tamadoge, a Novel Meme Coin in Pre-Sale

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are the most popular meme coins in the Doge ecosystem, but Tamadoge aims to become the meme king. It's the latest meme coin project designed to provide superior utility and better rewards than the two we just mentioned. Tamadoge is a metaverse project built around a Play-to-Earn formula that rewards the most active players with extra tokens. The platform's native token, called TAMA, will be used for all transactions within the Tamaverse and given out as rewards.

The entire Tamaverse is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain technology. As a result, TAMA coins are ERC-20 tokens, meaning they can be listed on popular CEX listings such as Binance, Crypto.com, CoinBase, eToro, and others.

Ads

The project also uses scarcity to drive the price of its tokens higher. Half of the total supply of 2 billion tokens is currently available in presale. 5% will be burned, while the rest will be used to improve liquidity. That alone is enough to put this meme coin before all others, but Tamadoge has much more to offer. Considering that the token has a diminishing supply and an ever-increasing exposure, it could be one of the biggest gainers in the crypto world.

Tamaverse Invites TAMA Holders to an Exciting Virtual Reality with Digital Pets

The core of the game revolves around Tamadoge pets. It resembles an old-school hand-held game from the 90s called Tamagochi. Like in the original game, Tamadoge trainers have to take care of their digital pets every day and ensure that they are happy and healthy.

All Tamadoge pets are NFTs. That means you can buy, sell, and exchange them with other players anytime. All transactions are done using the TAMA coin with zero transaction taxes. You will need tokens to buy food, medicine, accessories, and other items from the Tamadoge NFT Petstore. As your pet grows, it becomes stronger and more agile, allowing you to complete complex challenges and win more battles.

Every time you win a match or complete a challenge, you get Dogepoints, and the players with the most points at the end of the month get extra TAMA tokens. 65% of all tokens spent in the Tamaverse are sent to the prize pool. The total is divided between the best pet trainers every month.

Tamadoge is still in its earliest stages and undergoing a full security audit by Solid Proof. The Tamaverse should become available to all users in Q4 of 2022, while the collection of P2E arcade games should go live in Q3 of 2023. However, at the moment of writing this article, you can buy TAMA tokens in presale at a super-discount and ensure that you become one of the early investors.

TAMA Token Presale Goes Live

Tamadoge has entered presale on July 25, 2022, and it will last until October 10, or until all tokens are sold out. Out of the 1 billion tokens available in presale, 50% have already been sold, so you don't have much time to become an early investor.

If you decide to invest in the project, you must go to the official Tamadoge website. One token is priced at $0.01, and the minimum investment is $150. That means that you'll get precisely 15,000 tokens for the minimum investment.

The website accepts payments through debit/credit cards via Transak, but since the entire project is built on top of Ethereum, you can also trade your ETH and UDST for the TAMA tokens. Tamadoge truly has the chance to become the best meme coin and one of the top metaverse projects in the industry, and if it does, investors could get 100x or higher returns by 2025.

How to buy TAMA?

Beta presale of this token started on 25th July 2022. The Beta presale should end on 2nd September, and the general presale – following the presale- will end in Q4 2022.

Everyone interested can buy TAMA with ETH or USDT, and there is no minimum amount of money required for the purchase. However, the Tamadoge team advised everyone who wants to buy the tokens to make the purchase of a minimum of $150 worth of ETH or USDT.

The price is $0.01 for 1 TAMA or $100 for 10,000 TAMA.

Here is a short guide on how to buy TAMA tokens:

Set up your wallet – Tamadoge uses Metamask or Trust Wallet to store tokens.

Obtain ETH or USDT – You will be able to buy TAMA with these funds

Visit the Tamadoge website – This is where the presale happens.

Make a purchase – Click on Buy, then click on Connect wallet and connect your wallet.

Buy Tamadoge – Enter the amount of TAMA coins you want to purchase and click Convert ETH.

Claim your tokens - Once the presale ends, you can collect your tokens by clicking the Claim button on the website.

Shiba Inu So Far

Shiba Inu made it to the crypto markets on August 1, 2020. SHIB's original price was $0.00000000051, meaning that you could get close to 200 billion tokens for just $100.

The token slowly picked up by the end of the same year, but it kicked into high gear in 2021, reaching an all-time high of $0.00008845 in October. That's a considerable price difference, so those who invested early got impressive returns only a year later.

The token had a chance to become the best meme coin on the market, but the colossal crypto crash at the beginning of 2022 led to a drastic decrease in value. That said, Shiba Inu developers are still working hard to keep the token relevant and find new use cases to boost its price.

First Listing and Help From Elon Musk's Tweets

Shiba Inu was up and running for a few months before it became available on Binance Listings. As soon as Binance announced SHIB listings, the token's price increased by 114%. However, even though there was a significant price spike, the token's poor utility kept it under the radar among many crypto investors.

Things changed only after Elon Musk tweeted about the token in March 2021. Elum Musk's Tweet increased the awareness about the token, followed by famous Wall Street investors like Jordan Belfort a month later. SHIB slowly outgrew its original expectations, and after seeing the huge potential it has to offer, the developers upped their marketing and started working on new features to give the token more use cases.

The Project Gains More Functionality With ShibaSwap

Sure enough, all of the marketing efforts helped grow the Shiba Inu community, so the developers introduced the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange that helped the token grow even further. The launch of the ShibaSwap raised the project's market cap to over $1 billion, making it much more than a simple meme coin.

The growing buzz around the project led to new business opportunities, so Shiba Inu partnered up with multiple platforms, including Shopping.io. It became a viable payment method in the world's largest eCommerce stores, including Amazon, Walmart, and eBay. SHIB showed the naysayers that meme coins are more than a joke, as the token's utilization kept growing over time.

More CEX Listings Made SHIB The Best-Performing Meme Coin Ever

After the SHIB token became a payment option in the top 3 largest eCommerce stores, it became available on NowPayments, allowing other eCommerce platforms to adopt it as a payment option. The rising adaptation of the token resulted in more CEX listings, which became available on Coinbase on September 9, 2021. It took less than a month for SHIB to overtake Dogecoin as the best meme coin on the market, and its price reached an all-time high of $0.00008845.

However, the historic crypto crash in 2022 led to a loss of over 4 trillion dollars for the entire industry. SHIB shared the same faith, losing over 50% of its price in just a few weeks. But that didn't stop project development at all. Shiba Inu has since become one of the payment options on AMC, one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. Therefore, there is still a lot to look forward to when it comes to Shiba Inu's utilization. Shiba Inu price prediction for the next few years puts it at new all-time highs, so let's see that in more detail.

Shiba Inu or Tamadoge - That Is The Question

As you can see, both projects are working hard to attract new investors. Tamadoge introduced their own metaverse and dedicated NFT store from day one, while Shiba Inu started developing the Shibaverse two years after release. Some would say it's neck and neck between the two, but if you're looking for the meme coin with the highest gains, Tamadoge is the best choice.

We have covered the Shiba Inu price predictions above, and we still can't tell you what to expect from TAMA tokens. However, its fast-growing community and the tremendous interest in TAMA coins indicate a thriving future for everyone involved.