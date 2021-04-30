Swiss National Bank Will Not Offer Exposure to Cryptocurrencies: Chairman Explains Why

Chairman of Swiss National Bank has explained why SNB will not be offering exposure to Bitcoin and other digital currencies to its clients

According to the Bloomberg Terminal, SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan has stated that the Swiss National Bank will not be offering cryptocurrency investments to its clients.

The reason is that cryptocurrencies are not liquid enough. Back in 2017, however, Jordan did consider crypto an investment asset and not a currency.

Some commentators have issued a public reminder that Tesla sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 this year in order to test Bitcoin liquidity, according to a recent tweet by Elon Musk.

The CEO assured his opponent in that debate, Dave Portnoy, that he had not sold any of his BTC, though.