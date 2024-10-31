Advertisement
AD

    Suilend Announces SpringSui, Sui's New Liquid Staking Instrument

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Suilend, noncustodial lending/borrowing protocol on Sui (SUI) blockchain, introduces first liquid staking standard on blockchain
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 13:55
    Suilend Announces SpringSui, Sui's New Liquid Staking Instrument
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Sui-centric DeFi lending and borrowing service Suilend the shared details of the release of SpringSui, a new standard for liquid staking tokens (LSTs). This standard includes the launch of Spring SUI (sSUI), the first-ever liquid staking token on Move-based Sui (SUI).

    Spring SUI (sSUI), new-gen LST on Sui (SUI), introduced by Suilend

    Suilend, a DeFi lending protocol on top of the Sui (SUI) blockchain, introduces a liquid staking standard for this fast-growing network. Dubbed SpringSui, the standard is set to accelerate LSTFi development on Sui (SUI) and unlock new options for liquidity management.

    Synthetic token Spring SUI (sSUI), the first liquid staking asset on Sui (SUI), kicks off as a result of SpringSui's implementation. 

    Advertisement

    sSUI will enable more Web3 users to participate in staking while increasing liquidity and yield generation opportunities on the Sui network.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Rolls out Major Node Update in Anticipation of Chang 2: Details
    Satoshi Nakamoto 'Bitcoin Whitepaper' Turns 16 on This Date: Details
    6 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: October Record Broken
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Critic About SHIB's $0.01 Target: Details

    SpringSui builds on SIP-31 and SIP-33, protocol-level upgrades that introduce a new token standard designed to accelerate the growth of LSTs on Sui. The first token deployed using this framework, sSUI, has been developed by Suilend to demonstrate SIP-33’s capabilities.

    Rooter, founder of Suilend, is excited about the prospects of the new protocol and the opportunities it unlocks for investors and traders:

    I think SpringSui will unlock a new era for liquid staking on Sui. The primary driver of growth for LSTs is leveraged staking, which will be turbocharged by SpringSui.

    Just like other LST frameworks, SpringSui allows users to stake SUI and generate rewards proportionally to their deposits in 100% noncustodial apps.

    More opportunities for DeFi growth on Sui (SUI)

    Sam Blackshear, CTO of Mysten Labs, the development team behind Sui (SUI) blockchain, appreciates the accomplishments of Suilend in bringing liquid staking to Sui (SUI):

    SIP-31 and SIP-33 are significant upgrades to Sui staking. Adding fungibility to staked tokens will improve the interoperability of existing use cases and enable some new ones. The Suilend team has done excellent work on both the theory and engineering behind these improvements.

    sSUI democratizes access to SUI staking while expanding yield-generating opportunities on the Sui network.

    Liquid staking has become a major sector on proof-of-stake (PoS) networks like Ethereum and Solana, but it has been slower to take off on Sui, where only 1.18% of native tokens are staked in LSTs, compared to 6.6% on Solana and 41% on Ethereum. 

    As such, locking liquidity on Sui (SUI) might potentially be more attractive to "early birds."

    #Sui Network
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 13:04
    Cardano Rolls out Major Node Update in Anticipation of Chang 2: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 31, 2024 - 12:58
    SHIB Endorsed by Robinhood in Recent Major Tweet
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Tony Vejseli, Figure Markets and GXD Labs Provide Clarification Following October 28 Meeting with Ionic Digital’s Board
    ICP France Empowers Future Web3 Developers in dApp Workshop with 42Blockchain
    The 19th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum Brings Top Industry Experts to Cyprus, Limassol this November!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Rolls out Major Node Update in Anticipation of Chang 2: Details
    SHIB Endorsed by Robinhood in Recent Major Tweet
    XRP on Verge of Reaching Dangerous Support Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD