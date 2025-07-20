Strategy Bought Bitcoin? Saylor Breaks Silence With Iconic Line

Michael Saylor is back on X with his signature orange-dot chart - and this time, the message that followed was the main attraction. The Strategy chairman posted the familiar Bitcoin accumulation tracker on Sunday, a ritual that for months has often preceded the company’s purchase disclosures. But it wasn’t just the chart that caught attention - it was the caption.

This phrase, long associated with the Bitcoin-maxi community, is practically Saylor’s digital signature.

And when paired with a live chart showing recent BTC purchases and a soaring portfolio value north of $70.9 billion, it raises the obvious question: Did Strategy buy more Bitcoin?

The timing also adds intrigue. Earlier this month, Saylor posted a similar teaser chart that ultimately led nowhere - no follow-up, no press release, no 8-K. It marked a rare deviation from the usual pattern where these visuals signaled an upcoming BTC acquisition announcement.

As a result, some speculated that the playbook might have changed. But today’s post - with its old-school tone and familiar phrase - has people watching the Strategy ticker again.

According to the most recent data, Strategy holds 601,550 BTC at an average price of $71,269 per coin, sitting on a 65% gain. The company's market cap stands at $119 billion, with Bitcoin now making up nearly 60% of that value. The NAV premium has climbed to 1.67x.

Now, all eyes are on the next 24 hours. Will Strategy drop a fresh acquisition update before markets open Monday? Or is Saylor simply playing into the meme with no plans to follow it up?

Either way, the orange dots are back - and so is the speculation.