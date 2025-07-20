Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy Bought Bitcoin? Saylor Breaks Silence With Iconic Line

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 20/07/2025 - 14:42
    Strategy's Michael Saylor reacts to Bitcoin speculations with 2 sacral lines
    Advertisement
    Strategy Bought Bitcoin? Saylor Breaks Silence With Iconic Line
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor is back on X with his signature orange-dot chart - and this time, the message that followed was the main attraction. The Strategy chairman posted the familiar Bitcoin accumulation tracker on Sunday, a ritual that for months has often preceded the company’s purchase disclosures. But it wasn’t just the chart that caught attention - it was the caption.

    Advertisement

    This phrase, long associated with the Bitcoin-maxi community, is practically Saylor’s digital signature.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/20/2025 - 10:39
    100% Win Rate, $28 Billion in Profit: Ex-MicroStrategy Bitcoin Winning Streak
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    Breaking: $100 Billion Crypto Giant BitGo Is Going Public
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination

    And when paired with a live chart showing recent BTC purchases and a soaring portfolio value north of $70.9 billion, it raises the obvious question: Did Strategy buy more Bitcoin?

    Advertisement

    The timing also adds intrigue. Earlier this month, Saylor posted a similar teaser chart that ultimately led nowhere - no follow-up, no press release, no 8-K. It marked a rare deviation from the usual pattern where these visuals signaled an upcoming BTC acquisition announcement.

    As a result, some speculated that the playbook might have changed. But today’s post - with its old-school tone and familiar phrase - has people watching the Strategy ticker again.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/18/2025 - 13:26
    Michael Saylor Shares Bitcoin Strategy ‘Bullseye’ Verdict
    ByYuri Molchan

    According to the most recent data, Strategy holds 601,550 BTC at an average price of $71,269 per coin, sitting on a 65% gain. The company's market cap stands at $119 billion, with Bitcoin now making up nearly 60% of that value. The NAV premium has climbed to 1.67x.

    Now, all eyes are on the next 24 hours. Will Strategy drop a fresh acquisition update before markets open Monday? Or is Saylor simply playing into the meme with no plans to follow it up?

    Either way, the orange dots are back - and so is the speculation.

    #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 14:32
    Bitcoin at Least 10X Undervalued, S2F Creator PlanB Claims
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jul 21, 2025 - 13:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin at Least 10X Undervalued, S2F Creator PlanB Claims
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 21
    Stellar (XLM) Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Imminent Amid 102% Surge: Details
    Show all