"Stop the War on Crypto": XRP Army Stages Protest Outside SEC Headquarters

XRP holders gathered outside the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the agency’s lawsuit against distributed ledger technology company Ripple.



They are demanding that the regulator stop its “war on crypto” and investigate former chairman Jay Clayton’s alleged conflict of interest.



The demonstrators are holdings signs with such messages as “Stop Crypto Hypocrisy,” “Cryptocurrency Is Not a Crime,” and “XRP 4 Life.”

Image by @andyh479