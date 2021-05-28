"Stop the War on Crypto": XRP Army Stages Protest Outside SEC Headquarters

XRP holders gathered outside the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the agency’s lawsuit against distributed ledger technology company Ripple.

They are demanding that the regulator stop its “war on crypto” and investigate former chairman Jay Clayton’s alleged conflict of interest.

The demonstrators are holdings signs with such messages as “Stop Crypto Hypocrisy,” “Cryptocurrency Is Not a Crime,” and “XRP 4 Life.”

Image by @andyh479

As reported by U.Today, the XRP Army also submitted its Change.org petition to the SEC earlier this month but has so far received only an automated reply from the agency.

The cryptocurrency’s holders are also trying to insert themselves into the Ripple case with their motion to intervene.            

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

