Advertisement
AD

    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Steve Hanke explains why he is completely opposed to building US Bitcoin strategic reserve
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 12:56
    A
    A
    A
    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Top U.S. economist and professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore Steve Hanke said in a recent interview that he does not like the idea of the U.S. government potentially creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve over the next few years.

    Hanke is known as a vigorous Bitcoin opponent who frequently criticizes the world’s largest cryptocurrency on his X social media account.

    U.S. Bitcoin Reserve is "stupidest idea" per Hanke

    In a recent X post, Steve Hanke shared an extract from his recent interview, where he shared his take on a suggestion made by the Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming during a blockchain conference in the U.S. in the summer of 2024.

    HOT Stories
    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why
    $2 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) in 24 Hours: Open Interest Skyrockets
    Crypto Market to Experience Massive Correction, Arthur Hayes Predicts
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakout in, But There's a Catch; Massive XRP Battle Incoming, Stellar Lumens' (XLM) New Price Support Incoming

    The prominent U.S. economist said that converting government savings into Bitcoin would put “a drag on the economy” since those savings would not be invested in “real capital assets that produce things.” He compared buying Bitcoin to buying paintings made by Old Masters. Such investment would not be invested in any bankable projects that actually produce anything, he said.

    Advertisement

    “They would not increase productivity and so forth in the economy,” the expert stressed, while it is very important to increase productivity in order to improve standards of living and prosperity in any economy. Hanke underscored that he is “completely opposed” to a potential Bitcoin strategic reserve in the U.S., calling it “the stupidest idea.”

    And in the tweet that accompanies the video extract, Hanke wrote, emphasizing his thought again: “Savings funneled into Bitcoin aren't building factories, creating jobs, or driving innovation.”

    Related
    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And ‘Unlimited Supply Cryptos’ to ‘Dot-Com Bubble’
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 15:08
    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And ‘Unlimited Supply Cryptos’ to ‘Dot-Com Bubble’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Hanke calls crypto holders "psychopaths"

    Last year, Steve Hanke published an X post, in which he referred to crypto holders as psychopaths. Hanke referred to the results of a psychological study conducted in Canada by researchers in the University of Toronto.

    The study claimed that cryptocurrency holders have low analytic and scientific thinking and they are “likelier to exhibit psychopathy than the general population,” Hanke summarized.

    For completing the study, the researches polled roughly 2,000 Americans. They revealed that crypto holders are inclined to display “dark” personality characteristics, also known as the “Dark Tetrad”: narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy and sadism.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Steve Hanke #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 12:46
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Gets Boost in Japanese Markets With This New Binance Listing
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 12:22
    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Steve Hanke Calls US Bitcoin Strategic Reserve 'Stupidest Idea,' Here's Why
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Gets Boost in Japanese Markets With This New Binance Listing
    Veteran Trader Tone Vays Back to Bitcoin (BTC) Long at $100,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD