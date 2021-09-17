Ekta
Steve Ballmer's LA Clippers May Be Open to Accepting Cryptocurrencies

News
Fri, 09/17/2021 - 19:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Clippers are open to the idea of accepting cryptocurrencies
The Los Angeles Clippers are open to accepting cryptocurrencies at their Inglewood-based arena called the Intuit Dome, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Farbod Esnaashari.

The $1.2 billion complex with 18,000 seats is expected to open to the public in 2024, the year the team's lease at Staples Center expires.

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Jumps on Crypto Train

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who bought the Clippers for a record-breaking $2 billion in 2014, claims that technology will have a strong presence in the arena.

Ballmer said that credible affordable housing in Inglewood was one of the key priorities:

Of the $100 million we're investing in Inglewood, $80 million will go into affordable housing.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings have already moved to accept crypto.

As reported by U.Today, the Brooklyn Nets are also considering adding such a payment option.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

