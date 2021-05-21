Brooklyn Nets in Talks to Start Accepting Bitcoin

News
Fri, 05/21/2021 - 16:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Brooklyn Nets are teasing cryptocurrency announcements
Brooklyn Nets in Talks to Start Accepting Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by The New York Daily News, BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, will make cryptocurrency-related announcements in the near future.

The basketball franchise is expected to start accepting Bitcoin for tickets and merch or even pay its athletes in the flagship crypto.

During a conference call, Nets CEO John Abbamondi said that the team was having conversations with many potential partners in the crypto space:

We're watching the space very closely. We're in conversations with a number of potential partners.

Related
Bitcoin Plunges 12 Percent as China Calls for Crackdown on Crypto Mining
Abbamondi said that he was particularly excited about Bitcoin, claiming that it will not go away:

I think there's real potential for Bitcoin to be a force for good in the minority community. I think this space is evolving very, very quickly, but we see enormous potential and it’s something we're moving on.

Bitball Bitball

While the Nets are hazy on the details of their crypto foray, they will not be the first NBA team to embrace the novel asset class.

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings have both been accepting cryptocurrencies for years.

Billionaire Mark Cuban recently revealed that he owned 3,250 Dogecoins that he received from Mavs sales. His team started accepting the meme coin for tickets and merch in March.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Orion Protocol Now Allows Trading ERC-20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain
05/21/2021 - 18:05

Orion Protocol Now Allows Trading ERC-20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for May 21
05/21/2021 - 17:00

BTC, ETH, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for May 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Exclusive Interview with Cardano’s CTO on Decentralization Process, Next Steps and Dogecoin
05/21/2021 - 16:45

Exclusive Interview with Cardano’s CTO on Decentralization Process, Next Steps and Dogecoin
Rimma TrukhinaRimma Trukhina

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img