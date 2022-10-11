Stellar Blockchain Gets Extended Support for USDC Thanks to This Collaboration

As announced at the fourth annual Stellar Meridian conference, crypto payment start-up Wirex will add support for major stablecoin USDC on the Stellar blockchain to its app. With this innovation, users will be able to pay for goods and services in real life with USDC on Stellar using the Wirex crypto debit card.

Commenting on the partnership, which has been in place since 2019, Wirex and Stellar representatives, in addition to expressing their approval, also announced that users from 39 countries will now have access to USDC on Stellar. Given the low transaction costs of the Stellar blockchain, as well as the fairly high speed of the network, it seems that making purchases using crypto debit cards and USDC on Stellar is one example of a great crypto future.

Another Stellar achievement

The good news for Stellar did not end there. Crypto analytical agency Santiment has ranked XLM, the native token of the Stellar network, among the cryptocurrencies that showed the best results over the past month.

📉 There has been quite a lot of #bloodinthestreets. Unless your portfolio mainly consists of $BNB, $XLM, $QNT, $MKR, $HT, or other scarce positive #altcoins the past 30 days, you're down. This reflects in the shrinking group of individuals still interested in #cryptocurrency. pic.twitter.com/4t0GQXj9oG — Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 10, 2022

As noted, during the period of maximum failure on the "streets" of the crypto market, only such coins as XLM and QNT managed to save investors' portfolios. For example, since the beginning of September, the price of XLM increased by more than 15%, and at one point the increase even exceeded 25%.