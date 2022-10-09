QNT Cryptocurrency Up 80% During Fall, Here's Why It Is Not Limit

Sun, 10/09/2022 - 11:09
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Quant Network (QNT) profits massively from growing CBDC trend with 80% surge since September
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Quant Network's cryptocurrency QNT continues its ascent despite the generally uncertain and rather depressed state of the crypto market. Having added more than 20% in value in the past week, QNT's overall increase since the beginning of fall is already 80%.

A particular pump for QNT quotations lately is also given by Sibos, the largest conference in the world dedicated to financial services. Hosted by SWIFT, which presented its CBDC ideas a few days ago, the conference will host several thousand participants, including Quant Network executives. They will speak Oct. 13, so we should expect increased volatility in the price of QNT.

As previously reported by U.Today, Quant Network, as the only simple and secure platform that provides easy connectivity to any DLT in the world, is aiming for a sizable chunk of the CBDC market in the future. The company already has the necessary expertise to deal with state cryptocurrencies, following joint trials with the Bank of England on the digital pound, when countries such as Australia, India and Norway announce the launch of their own CBDC projects.

Quant Network (QNT) price action

Among other things, QNT broke through an incredibly strong resistance level of $150.5 today. A consolidation above this level could send QNT well north in search of a fair price.

Source: TradingView
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

