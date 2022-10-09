QNT Cryptocurrency Up 80% During Fall, Here's Why It Is Not Limit

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Quant Network's cryptocurrency QNT continues its ascent despite the generally uncertain and rather depressed state of the crypto market. Having added more than 20% in value in the past week, QNT's overall increase since the beginning of fall is already 80%.

A particular pump for QNT quotations lately is also given by Sibos, the largest conference in the world dedicated to financial services. Hosted by SWIFT, which presented its CBDC ideas a few days ago, the conference will host several thousand participants, including Quant Network executives. They will speak Oct. 13, so we should expect increased volatility in the price of QNT.

Our take on #CentralBankDigitalCurrencies?



Implemented with consideration for security, privacy and proper interoperability, CBDCs will empower governments and their citizens alike.



5 of 5 of 'the big themes' of #Sibos2022.#Sibos



Download our guide: https://t.co/DO6oAIqIyc pic.twitter.com/ckg90k4iPL — Quant at Sibos 2022 (@quant_network) October 7, 2022

As previously reported by U.Today, Quant Network, as the only simple and secure platform that provides easy connectivity to any DLT in the world, is aiming for a sizable chunk of the CBDC market in the future. The company already has the necessary expertise to deal with state cryptocurrencies, following joint trials with the Bank of England on the digital pound, when countries such as Australia, India and Norway announce the launch of their own CBDC projects.

Quant Network (QNT) price action

Among other things, QNT broke through an incredibly strong resistance level of $150.5 today. A consolidation above this level could send QNT well north in search of a fair price.