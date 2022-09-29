Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 16:05
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Jed McCaleb's Stellar (XLM) suffers 10% drop in price during week
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Stellar's Lumens, or XLM token, is currently at the bottom of the five-most-affected cryptocurrencies for the week. Despite a universally unfavorable crypto market environment, the project founded by former Ripple director Jed McCaleb has shown extremely poor performance. What makes the numbers on the Stellar chart particularly heavy is the almost 25% rise in quotes last week, driven by positivity about rival Ripple and its litigation with the SEC.

“”
Source: CoinMarketCap

It is unclear what prompted investors to buy XLM at levels of $0.13 and above, even despite the positivity around the Ripple case against the SEC. The project has not been distinguished by loud announcements for a long time and has even come under the radar of that very regulator for being a security.

That XLM could be considered a security follows from leaked correspondence from a large investment fund, Grayscale Investments, to employees. Although the fund did not officially comment, such a state of affairs would not be surprising. Jed McCaleb left Ripple over dissatisfaction with too much centralization there and founded Stellar, but Stellar is not so decentralized either.

Stellar (XLM) price action

XLM is currently trading at $0.108 per token, 85% below its all-time high. At the same time, interestingly, the token for the last most severe four months was not particularly volatile and did not fall below $0.98 per XLM.

You could say that XLM has already hit bottom, but it is worth keeping in mind that the recession and the SEC could knock from that position.

#XLMUSD #Stellar News #Stellar #Stellar Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Owners Prefer Democrats in Swing States: Survey
09/29/2022 - 15:40
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Owners Prefer Democrats in Swing States: Survey
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image This Will Be Bullish Macro Signal We Are Waiting for: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
09/29/2022 - 15:26
This Will Be Bullish Macro Signal We Are Waiting for: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Lists on This Top Crypto Exchange: Details
09/29/2022 - 15:16
Shiba Inu's BONE Lists on This Top Crypto Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide