Advertisement
AD

Spirit Blockchain Capital Secures Key Investment from EOS Network Ventures in Latest Funding Round

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Spirit Blockchain Capital Boosted by EOS Network Ventures Investment, Aiming to Fuse Finance with Blockchain
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 17:17
Spirit Blockchain Capital Secures Key Investment from EOS Network Ventures in Latest Funding Round
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Spirit Blockchain Capital has recently heralded the successful closure of a major funding initiative, notably backed by a substantial investment from EOS Network Ventures (ENV). With provided funds, Spirit Blockchain aims to gain more recognition and trust in the blockchain space while working their way towards traditional financial sectors.

Advertisement

EOS Network Ventures' (ENV) investment in Spirit Blockchain Capital (SBC) represents more than just financial support; it's an endorsement of SBC's business strategies and forward-looking vision. The partnership between ENV and SBC is expected to blend traditional financial wisdom with innovative blockchain technology, offering fresh insights and expertise.

Spirit Blockchain
Source: Spiritblockchain

ENV's role extends beyond just an investement. The company will actively participate in shaping SBC's strategic direction, gaining a seat on the board and a role in the investment committee. This indicates a move towards more integrated and collaborative practices in the blockchain industry.

Spirit Blockchain Capital, at the forefront of pioneering blockchain projects, gains not just monetary support from ENV but also strategic advantages from the acquisition of Troon Technologies. This positions SBC for ongoing innovation and success in the blockchain sector.

The recent funding round, an integral part of SBC’s ongoing financial strategy, included various investment options like units and convertible notes. This diverse approach underlines SBC's comprehensive and strategic financial planning, highlighting the vast potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize multiple industries, especially finance. It also demonstrates strong investor confidence in SBC’s direction and capabilities.

Partnerships such as SBC and ENV are key drivers of progress of the cryptocurrency market and blockchain industry in general. These alliances provide essential financial backing and combine a range of expertise and technologies, crucial for spurring innovation.

#Blockchain News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
2023/12/06 17:21
Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Mining Exceeds New York City's Annual Water Use: Report
2023/12/06 17:21
Bitcoin Mining Exceeds New York City's Annual Water Use: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Expands
2023/12/06 17:21
Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Expands
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Gets New Core Release: Details
Bitcoin Mining Exceeds New York City's Annual Water Use: Report
Bitcoin Mining Exceeds New York City's Annual Water Use: Report
Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Expands
Market Enters 'Extreme Greed' as Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Expands
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fee-Free Trading Announced by Major Crypto Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fee-Free Trading Announced by Major Crypto Exchange
LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
LTC Now Accepted for Microsoft Payments; Binance Launches Zero Fees on XRP, DOGE Trading Pairs; Samson Mow Makes Crucial BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hard Fork: Major Blockchain Developer Expects Mass Adoption Surge
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Bitcoin Crucial Metric Surge Revealed, At Least 890% BTC Spike on Horizon
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Ethereum: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Presents Three Narratives for ETH Price
Dogecoin Founder Unveils His Bitcoin Stash, Here's Surprising Part
Dogecoin Founder Unveils His Bitcoin Stash, Here's Surprising Part
Show all
Advertisement
AD